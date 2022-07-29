We are one step closer to getting a glimpse of Game Of Thrones’ hotly anticipated prequel, as the cast of House Of The Dragon cast gave some revealing interviews at the show’s premiere.

Rumours about the new series have been swirling ever since it was announced that it would be based on extracts of George RR Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, following familial in-fighting in the House Targaryen and the lead-up to a civil war that took place 300 years before the events portrayed in Game Of Thrones.