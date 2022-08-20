It’s safe to say that the excitement for the hugely anticipated Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon, which premieres in the UK on 22 August, is at its peak. Come Monday, millions of us will be tuning in to immerse ourselves once more in the world of Westeros. But despite how glad we are that an iteration of George R.R. Martin’s cult series is back on our screens, the show (like its predecessor) has already faced some criticism.

Fans, and series actor Matt Smith have questioned the number of sex scenes that were required while filming the HBO series, particularly ones that are graphic in nature. However, showrunners have said they won’t be shying away from depictions of sexual violence.