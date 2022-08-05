We are well and truly in a true crime wave right now and it looks like the content is set to keep on coming in these upcoming months. You may think we’ve reached our fill of documentaries, podcasts and dramas but actually, the genre is just finding new, more chilling and altogether fascinating stories to be told. Recently, new true crime documentaries have been putting the victim’s narrative front and centre but one Netflix documentary in particular does the contrary and actually puts the prisoner’s stories at the forefront of its storytelling. I Am A Killer is the joint Netflix and Crime & Investigation UK series that features interviews from death row inmates. It initially premiered on Netflix back in 2018 and since then, the two seasons have provided shocking insights, tales and anecdotes from some of the most chilling crimes.

The Netflix docuseries is quite similar to BBC’s Life And Death Row and is one of the only shows to wholly listen to the point of view of the incarcerated. But the result of these testimonies will leave you with a variety of emotions. Many of the people imprisoned for their murders either convey guilt or regret over their actions but in some cases, some inmates are happy with where they are or completely stand by their decision to kill.

The official Netflix poster for series three of I Am A Killer.

And in this new series, we can expect much of the same. The third season has been a long time coming for true crime fans and it’s been a staggering three years since the second series landed on Netflix. As the synopsis reads: “Critically acclaimed docuseries I Am A Killer is back for a third season to examine the cases of prisoners convicted of murder – either sentenced to death or destined to spend the remainder of their lives behind bars. “Each episode explores the crimes in question through unflinchingly intimate interviews with the men and women who committed them. Prosecutors, defense attorneys, investigators, friends and relatives of the victims and convicted felons offer their perspective on the tragic events and the players involved. New facts emerge, previously hidden motives are discovered, rare glimpses of humanity are revealed and strange twists of the United States legal system exposed. Some victims’ loved ones offer forgiveness; others demand retribution.” A rollercoaster of emotions is almost guaranteed with the new series, as well as first person accounts, insider access into the prison system and even, according to the synopsis, “exceptional contributors” who will present “unparalleled insight into the minds and motivations of these real-life murderers”.

We don’t have long to wait until the six-part series returns but, in the meantime, Netflix has dropped a new first look trailer for I Am A Killer season three. In it, we hear from a woman who recounts how she killed a man. She says: “This is what I remember: I was laying down but I was awake and I went to the kitchen. I was going to grab a pack of cigarettes and I didn’t grab the cigarettes, I grabbed a pistol. “Something told me to end him. Chris was sleeping, he was asleep on the couch – the time I shot him. And that’s the last I remember.” Watch the trailer for yourself here:

That small testimony alone is enough to give us chills so we just know this new series will be filled with similar eerie moments. Who’s ready for a true crime-induced nightmare or two? I Am A Killer season three will be available to stream on Netflix on 30 August.

