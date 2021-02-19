I Hate Suzie was one of the things that helped us get through last year. Starring and co-created by Billie Piper (alongside Lucy Prebble), the eight-part Sky Atlantic series was an unflinching examination of the “mistakes” women in their 30s can make in decisions about their relationships, careers and lifestyles. It was also very darkly funny. So fans who were left wanting more of Suzie’s antics will be delighted to hear that a second season of I Hate Suzie has been confirmed.

Sky made the announcement on Twitter this week. “We are so excited to continue the journey of Suzie Pickles,” the tweet read. “Filming starts in 2022. More news to come (our lips are sealed until then).” Another tweet confirmed that the series has just picked up a Broadcasting Press Guild Award nomination for best drama series.

While it looks like we won’t be getting further details anytime soon, we thought we’d recap the first series and look at where it could go next. What happened in I Hate Suzie season 1? Piper played Suzie, a 30-something actor who lived in a big country house with her husband and son and was about to sign a deal with Disney. This all changed when photos of her having sex with a former lover were leaked. Her world came crashing down around her and, even with the help of her best friend and manager, Naomi, she just kept making things worse and worse for herself (drug binges, bad publicity appearances, affairs).

I Hate Suzie: Billie Piper plays actor Suzie Pickles.

How did the first season of I Hate Suzie end? In the last episode, we saw Suzie finally face everything that had happened. She looked back at how her childhood affected her and we heard her internal monologues about what it means to be a “good” person. She finally made the decision to leave her husband, Cob, before finding out that she was pregnant. And she said goodbye to Naomi, who decided she no longer wanted to be an agent.

What could happen in I Hate Suzie season 2?

In all honesty, the first series had a strong enough ending to stay as a limited series, so it will be very interesting to see where it goes next. Suzie is now standing on her own two feet, without her agent, best friend and husband. She’s also pregnant and trying to rebuild her career. We might also see her continue to fight demons from her past. Whatever happens, we think it will be just as entertaining and thought-provoking as the first season. When will the second season of I Hate Suzie be out? Filming doesn’t start until 2022, so we still have a while to wait for this one. But in the meantime, you can catch Piper in Rare Beasts, which is also her directorial debut.

