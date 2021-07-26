“The level of impunity is what’s most shocking,” Navai, who has investigated a number of huge sexual violence stories around the world, tells Stylist. “The number of men getting away with rape. The sheer scale of it. Also, it’s the authorities’ complicity in the systemic covering up of it. I’ve never seen it on this scale before.”

Through going undercover and reporting on the heartbreaking cases of two teenage girls, the reality of this rape crisis is unravelled. When Jaya spoke out about being raped by a ranking member of the BJP when she was 16, a number of her relatives were killed. 19-year-old Manisha died in hospital a week after she was gang raped – her family were denied attending her cremation, and they continue to speak out about what happened.

“It’s so unusual for a young girl like Jaya to fight back the way she has,” Navai says of the significance of these girls speaking out. “In so many of the other cases we looked at – and there were many – the families were violently threatened. And Jaya’s story showed that it actually happened to her. There’s also the social shame: after being raped in a small Indian village, you’ll probably never get married. You’ll be completely ostracised. For a teenager to have the guts to speak out on this… it’s just extraordinary.”