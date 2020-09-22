When Katherine Kelly is involved with a project, it’s sure to make brilliant television. The beloved actor, who first came to fame in Coronation Street, most recently starred alongside Joanne Froggatt in season two of Liar. And she’s appeared in other hit drama series including Cheat, Gentleman Jack, Criminal: UK and Happy Valley.

It’s only natural, then, that our interest has piqued over the news of her next big TV role.

ITV drama Innocent is returning for a second series, telling a brand new crime story around the murder of a teenage boy – and Kelly will take the lead role. What is Innocent about? Schoolteacher Sally Wright (Kelly), becomes embroiled in a scandal when it is alleged that she has been having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor. When Matty is found dead after being brutally stabbed with a broken cider bottle, suspicion falls upon Sally who had admitted to taking a special interest in her pupil.

Despite having no criminal record, no history of violence and vehemently protesting her innocence and the fact she couldn’t be placed at the remote beauty spot on the day Matty was found murdered, Sally is convicted of his murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison. But evidence later emerges that clears her name and restores her freedom. However, the case has pretty much destroyed the life she once had: a good marriage, a nice home, her job teaching English at a local comprehensive, and a trusted status in the community. Will Sally be able to reclaim her life?

Katherine Kelly as DI Renton in recent hit drama, Liar.

Speaking about the new drama, Kelly said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to be working on this complex and thought-provoking drama by Matt Arlidge and Chris Lang. I look forward to bringing the mix of Sally’s fragility and quiet strength to life.” The cast also boasts Jamie Bamber (Marcella) as Kelly’s on-screen husband, Sam. Priyanga Burford (Press), Shaun Dooley (The Stranger) and Amy-Leigh Hickman (Our Girl) will also star.

The first series of Innocent, which was released back in 2018, centred on David Collins (Lee Ingleby), who was charged with killing his wife Tara. He was incarcerated for seven years before finally being acquitted of the crime due to a legal technicality. The new series has started filming at locations in the Lake District and Ireland. A premiere date is yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely to be sometime in 2021.

