Although Issa Rae, creator and star of Insecure, announced the end of the comedy series almost a year ago, we still don’t seem ready to say goodbye. Breaking the news in January this year, Rae tweeted: “Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y’all soon!” As well as the impact that the hit series has had for Black women everywhere, fans have become invested in the gloriously messy plotlines, hilarious characters and accurate depictions of all types of female friendships.

Now, to mark Insecure coming to an end, Rae has revealed that a documentary special Insecure: The End, will air on Boxing Day via HBO Max.

Rae shared the trailer on her Instagram and wrote: “The End, okay?! Produced by the incredible @msdeniese & directed by the phenomenal @jrbland — the documentary special Insecure: The End, streams Sunday, December 26th on @HBOMax.” Well, get your tissues ready as we’re already getting emotional at the short trailer – and so is the rest of the Insecure cast. Rae can be seen giving an emotional final talk to her cast and crew where she admits: “I am just incredibly humbled and blessed.” She adds: “You aspire, you dream – I never imagined I would get to work with so many amazing, talented people. You guys have elevated me.”

Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Issa Rae and Prentice Penny of Insecure.

You may also like 5 Black British women discuss the groundbreaking impact of Issa Rae’s Insecure

Prentice Penny, showrunner and executive producer of Insecure, also shares: “Working in television for a long time and not being able to see people that looked like me, to be able to do a show like that now sets the groundwork that people want to make more shows like us, is just really special.” Insecure has been continually praised for its relatability and it’s something Rae says was intentional. She says: “I put in all elements of my life so I can say this is rooted in authenticity and they were like: ‘Ok, green light.’” Fan favourite Natasha Rothwell, who plays Kelli on the series and is also a consulting producer and writer, also shares: “For people of colour in this industry, the fear of failure is so real because we don’t get that many opportunities.” Clips of guest directors and the cast all flicker in the montage as Kendrick Sampson, who plays Nathan, says: “This show has been part of the revolution. The way you showcase our beautiful Black full humanity is part of the revolution.”

Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji both star in the hit comedy series Insecure.

Yvonne Oriji, who plays Molly, can be seen crying and telling Rae that “we all owe so much to you,” while Jay Ellis (Lawrence) can also be seen getting teary as he reveals: “It’s rare to go to work every day and love every single person we’ve had on our production. It’s all you can dream for.” It’s safe to say that the camaraderie of the characters is most definitely reflective of the tight bond between the actors and, honestly, we can’t get enough. And fans have been quick to share their thoughts on the emotional trailer on Twitter:

Rae may have stuck to the final season title format with “The End, okay?!” but many are not OK at all:

And while we may be a little sad about this great show coming to an end, it’s important to remember its impact:

Insecure: The End will air on HBO Max on Boxing Day (26 December). While a UK air date is yet to be announced, we can expect the documentary special to be released on NOW TV, like the rest of Insecure.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy