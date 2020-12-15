It’s hard to count all the reasons why we love Issa Rae. Not only is she as hilarious as she is perceptive (this incredible acceptance speech stands as just one example), but the actor, writer and producer – best known for being the creator and star of HBO’s Insecure – knows how to do funny really well. With her relatable characters and razor-sharp humour, Rae’s ability to create engaging and laugh-out-loud comedy is seriously impressive. So when we heard that she had another comedy series in the works, to say we were intrigued is an understatement.

According to Variety, Rae is teaming up with Succession producer Adam McKay to adapt The New York Times’ and Serial Productions’ five-part podcast series, Nice White Parents, for HBO. The podcast, which is hosted by This American Life producer Chana Joffe-Walt, takes a closer look at the influence white parents have over the public school system in the US, and explores how their frequent attempts to integrate and improve services throughout the decades has often lead to the replication or preservation of pre-existing inequalities.

As a result, the podcast reveals, these “well-meaning” attempts to inspire change often end up negatively impacting the wellbeing of the Black and brown students the changes were supposed to serve. The series also takes a look at the barriers which need to be overcome in order to achieve real, meaningful progress when it comes to education inequality – an event which, as is explored in the fifth and final episode of the podcast, may finally be beginning to unfold in some areas of the school system. Although based on the factual reality explored in the podcast, Rae’s adaptation of Nice White Parents will take a comedic spin on the dynamic between New York’s white parents and their often-problematic actions.

Described as a “satirical look at the conflict and comedy that arise when highly resourced white parents, who claim to have the best intentions, wield their influence over generations of Black and brown students,” the show promises plenty of Rae’s intelligent and unapologetic humour – and we can’t wait to see what else it has in store. Although we don’t know much more about Rae’s new project just yet, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more updates as they come, so keep watching this space.

