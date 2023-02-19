There’s nothing quite like a good thriller to keep you glued to your TV screen, is there? From the twists and turns of shows like Line Of Duty to the creepy revelations of series like The Suspect, the combination of suspense and action makes for a viewing experience that is truly unique. So, when we heard ITV was adding another thriller to its repertoire, it’s safe to say we were pretty excited. The six-part ‘mystery thriller’ – titled After The Flood – is set to start filming in northwest England this month, and stars a number of exciting names.

If one thing’s for sure, After The Flood is sure to get people talking. Here’s everything we know about the show so far – including its unique (and chilling) premise.

What is ITV’s After The Flood about?

Set in a town hit by (you guessed it) a devastating flood, After The Flood follows the story of a detective called PC Joanna Marshall, who is tasked with finding out what happened to an unidentified man who was found dead in a lift in an underground car park. The police assume that he became trapped in the lift as the flood waters rose, but as the investigation unfolds, questions begin to arise – and PC Marshall becomes obsessed with finding out what really happened to him. How did he get in the lift? And why does no one in the town seem to know who he is? As the official synopsis reads: “The mystery unfolds across the series while we also see the real impact of climate change on the lives of residents in this small town. The floods threaten to expose secrets, and fortunes and reputations are at stake. But how far will people go to protect themselves?”

Who stars in ITV’s After The Flood?

Bridgerton and I Hate Suzie's Lorraine Ashbourne will star as Jo's mother, Molly.

Peaky Blinders and Gentleman Jack star Sophie Rundle will take on the lead role of PC Joanna Marshall, while Philip Glenister (Belgravia, Life On Mars) will take on the role of a property developer called Jack Radcliffe. Joining them will be Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton, I Hate Suzie) as Jo’s mother, Molly, and Nicholas Gleaves (The Crown, The Rising) as Sergeant Phil Mackie, Jo’s boss and “surrogate father figure”. Rundle’s fiancé Matt Stokoe, who has appeared in shows such as Misfits and Bodyguard, will also play Jo’s husband, Pat. Rounding off the cast are Jonas Armstrong (The Bay, Floodlights), who will play a “seemingly heroic” man called Lee, and Jacqueline Boatswain (Carnival Row, Anansi Boys) who will play local politician Sarah Mackie.

What has been said about ITV’s After The Flood?

Speaking about the show in a press release announcing it’s commission, executive producers Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee said they were “immediately drawn” to the show’s premise. “When Mick Ford brought the kernel of the idea of After the Flood to us, we were immediately drawn in,” they said. “Not just by the catastrophic repercussions of a deadly environmental disaster in a town that could very well be our own, but also the intricacies and deception at the heart of the characters’ stories. “We have a brilliant combination of writing, directing and acting talent on board to bring this series to life and we’re looking forward to working with our partners at ITV and BritBox International as we begin filming.”

You may also like From Holland, Michigan to The Cane Field Killings: these are the best female-led thrillers to add to your TV watchlist now

The show’s writer Mick Ford added: “I am always excited to announce a new project but After the Flood in particular tops all of the others due to its ambition and the characters. The cast are fantastic, and I am thrilled with how perfect each cast member is for their role. “ITV have been brilliant throughout the writing process allowing us the time to craft the scripts with care which is rare and brilliant. Plus working with Quay Street Productions for Nicola and Richard is so special – because they and their teams are so special, and I feel truly honoured. It is going to be great seeing everyone getting into the story and seeing it come to life – and then there is the flood!”

When and where will ITV’s After The Flood be released?

With filming on After The Flood set to start this month, we have our fingers crossed that we might see the show hit screens before the year is over. When it does arrive, however, we know it’ll be airing on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on BritBox internationally.

Subscribe to Stylist's weekly curation of the best TV, films, documentaries and more, and you'll never wonder ‘What should I watch?’ again Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy