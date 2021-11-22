The past few days have, for many of us, been dedicated to Adele. With the release of her new album, 30, the star has been on Oprah’s sofa talking candidly about divorce, she’s graced magazine covers aplenty and wowed us with her One Night Only special, but it seems as if she left the Best For Last (the only Adele pun here, I promise) with her new ITV special. Last night’s An Audience With Adele was the perfect Sunday night viewing and as we all sat at home, excitedly pointing out all the stars in the audience, it was clear to see just how far-reaching Adele’s music is. The whole affair at the London Palladium was so very Adele – she had friends like Stormzy, Dawn French and Idris Elba in the audience but also had invited NHS workers, Grenfell survivors, and unbeknownst to her, her secondary school English teacher was also there.

Many of us sat down to watch anticipating our first live renditions of new songs like I Drink Wine but, as well as her out-of-this-world singing, we were also charmed by Adele’s comedy, her Q&A and, most of all, the fact that the north Londoner does just seem so at home singing to an audience of her fans.

Emma Thompson was the lively aunt at any family function, getting up, willing everyone to dance with her and simply getting her entire life watching Adele perform Send My Love (To Your New Lover) and Rolling In The Deep:

The tearjerker moment came when Adele was asked by Thompson: “When you were younger, was there someone who kind of, supported you and inspired you or sort of, you know, protected you from all the trials and tribulations of life and inspired you to sort of go on?” “Yeah, I had a teacher at Chestnut Grove who taught me English. That was Miss McDonald,” Adele says. Thompson pushes: “Did you ever keep in touch? Did you see…?” “No, she left when I was in year 8. Yeah, but it was just one year, but she was, like, she got me really into literature. Like I’ve always been obsessed with English and, obviously, now I write lyrics. Adele adds: “She was so bloody cool. So engaging. She really made us care and we knew that she cared about us and stuff like that.” Thompson then reveals: “Yeah, because it’s odd actually, funny enough … She’s here tonight.”

As Miss McDonald walks up to the stage, the shock and emotion on Adele’s face was enough to fill the room, and stir something up with us all at home too. Her former teacher exclaims “Oh my god, I’m so proud of you!” as soon as she got on the stage with Adele.

English teachers really do just seem to strike a chord with us all, don’t they?

And not forgetting Alan Carr coming on to save the day by giving us his rendition of Make You Feel My Love as Adele got her tear-stained make-up touched up:

Something about it all just seemed so quintessentially British:

Adele’s friendship with Stormzy made us love the two a little bit more, even when we didn’t think that was possible:

Put your hand up if you were eagle-eyed and pointing out every familiar face in the audience:

When asked who she’d like to collaborate with the most, her answer of Daniel Kaluuya both stunned and warmed the actor:

We don’t exactly know how the collab will work but we’re here for it:

If Emma Thompson’s dancing does end up as a future ITV commission, we honestly can’t wait:

And yes, we watched along wishing we were there in a front row seat but we’ll be listening to 30 on a loop anyway:

