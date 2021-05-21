You may also like New BBC shows: Dolly Alderton, Michaela Coel and Candice Carty-Williams announce new projects

ITV has just announced that Graham Norton’s bestselling novel, Holding, will become a four-part drama series. Starring Conleth Hill (Game Of Thrones, Dublin Murders), it will be directed by Kathy Burke and written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan.

Graham Norton's Holding is being adapted by ITV.

Holding is described as being a “story of love, secrets and loss” and a “darkly comic tale which shrewdly observes the lives of its characters, each with frailties, complexities and pasts they’d rather keep hidden”. Set in rural Ireland, it follows local police officer, Sergeant PJ Collins (played by Hill), a gentle mountain of a man who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work. When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career. PJ finally has to connect with the village he has tried hard to avoid.

Burke shared her excitement over the project, tweeting: “I love theatre directing but thought I should get out of my comfort zone and direct a bit of telly. West Cork is where my mum was from so, hello over there and put the kettle on as I’ll be heading home soon!” Norton said in a statement: “I am beyond excited to see the story and characters I created being brought to the screen. I love how the brilliant creative team have transformed my novel into something so rich and dramatic. West Cork is ready for its close-up!!”

Holding will be filmed in Ireland across the summer of 2021 with details of further casting released closer to the start of production. In the meantime, this might be a good time to add Norton’s book to your summer reading list.

