First up the documentary, Life and Limb: The Missing Millionairess. This will delve into the life of Melissa Caddick who went for a morning run, leaving her lavish home in Sydney, Australia in November 2020 and never returning home.

Produced by Naked (a Fremantle label), the new documentary will explore “the extraordinary disappearance of this committed fraudster, which has spawned countless competing theories amongst web sleuthing communities and generated thousands of news articles.”

The documentary will give a voice to Caddick’s victims too, and it promises to bring closure to the “modern-day tale of deceit, mystery and the still missing millions of dollars.”