The ITV drama programming schedule has been good to us recently, with news that Martin Compston’s Our House will finally be hitting our screens in early 2022, The Tower keeping us on the edge of our seats and, there’s even a romantic novel adaptation. Joining the mix of hotly anticipated ITV dramas is recently announced Riches, written by Abby Ajayi, one of the brilliant writing minds behind How To Get Away With Murder.

Riches will focus on “the exploits of the brash, super-successful and wealthy Richards family” and is rumoured to have similar dramatic notes and themes to HBO’s Succession. With filming having just commenced in London, here’s everything we know about the “glossy, high stakes family drama” so far.

ITV's Riches: Deborah Ayorinde will star as Nina, Stephen's estranged daughter.

What is the plot of Riches? The six-part drama series will follow the aspirational Richards family as their fast-paced and successful lives begin to be put under a lot of pressure. According to Deadline, the series will span New York and London and the series will kick off as self-made millionaire Stephen Richards (played by Hugh Quarshie) suffers a stroke. Deadline adds: “His family’s secrets and lies rise to the surface and the future of his multi-million pound cosmetics business is placed in peril as the children from his two marriages’ lives begin to collide.” Commenting on the series, writer Ajayi says: “Riches is a love letter to Black London and it has been thrilling to create the Richards’ family and celebrate their opulence, their ambition and their immigrant grit. Our talented ensemble of actors are a joy and I’m excited to be partnering with Amazon and ITV, working alongside the powerhouses of Greenacre Films and Monumental Television to bring this show to the screen.”

ITV's Riches: Ted Lasso's Sarah Niles will star as Stephen's second wife Claudia.

Who will star in Riches? Hugh Quarshie (Holby City, Stephen) will be taking the lead as charismatic and formidable father, Stephen Richards. Starring alongside him as Nina, his estranged daughter, will be Deborah Ayorinde (Them) while his second wife Claudia will be played by Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You). Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey, Requiem) is Stephen’s trusted advisor and confidante, Gideon. Hermione Norris (Cold Feet, Luther) will play Stephen’s long-standing and faithful PA, Maureen Dawson. The cast also includes Adeyinka Akinrinade (Top Boy, Temple), Ola Orebiyi (Cherry, A Brixton Tale), CJ Beckford (Sitting in Limbo, The Trial of Christine Keeler), Nneka Okoye (Grantchester, The A List) and Emmanuel Imani (Cobra, Black Earth Rising).

Is there a trailer for Riches? Unfortunately, ITV hasn’t released a trailer for Riches yet. However, filming has just commenced in London so we can expect an official release date announcement and first-look images soon.

What else has been said about Riches? Polly Hill, head of drama at ITV, who commissioned Riches, said: “Abby’s scripts are brilliant, full of family feuds in a world of privilege and power that surprise and entertain. We are delighted with the brilliant cast we have, and can’t wait to see them bring Abby’s characters to life. It promises to be a real treat for the ITV audience next year.” Chris Mansolillo, director and head of content licensing in the US for Amazon Prime Video, also said: “Abby Ajayi has a distinct vision and voice, and has created a stylish and aspirational drama about a family at war with itself. We can’t wait to see the talented cast, led by Deborah Ayorinde and Sarah Niles, bring Abby’s fresh perspective to the screen for our Prime Video members.”

When will Riches be available to watch? While we do know that Riches will be available to watch on ITV, we don’t currently have a release date. Watch this space for updates.

