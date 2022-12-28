We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: there is so much good telly to look forward to in the new year. And it seems ITV has now unveiled a 2023 TV schedule to rival that of Sky, Netflix and the BBC, thanks to its unique offering of original new drama and comedy (not to mention some returning favourites). Here’s a little taste of what’s to come. As ever, we will be sure to update you as and when new titles are announced. Maternal Boasting the talents of Parminder Nagra, Lara Pulver and Lisa McGrillis, six-part medical drama Maternal follows three female doctors as they return to post-pandemic frontline medicine after maternity leave.

ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill, promises that the series is packed full of warmth and wit, and says Maternal will “perfectly capture how difficult it can be for women juggling family life, whilst under pressure at work, making critical life or death decisions”. Maternal will be available to watch on ITV and ITVX in January 2023 Nolly

Russell T Davies’ Nolly is set to explore how the establishment “betrayed” the TV legend and “Queen of the Midlands” Noele Gordon – as well as the real reasons she was axed from Crossroads. Billed as a “sharp, affectionate and heartbreaking portrait of a forgotten icon”, the three-part series stars Helena Bonham Carter as the actor forced to pick up the pieces after being thrown out of the show that was her life for over 18 years. Nolly will be available to watch on ITVX on 2 February 2023 The Reunion Set on the French Riviera and adapted from Guillaume Musso’s bestselling novel of the same name, The Reunion opens at a high school reunion in the south of France where three former friends reconnect. “They grew apart and lost touch,” teases the synopsis, “but they are still bound by a tragic secret tied to the disappearance of a high school girl who went missing 25 years ago in the region.” The Reunion will be available to watch on ITVX from 12 January 2023 The Sex Lives Of College Girls: Season 2

The Sex Lives Of College Girls stars Amrit Kaur as Bela Malhotra, Reneé Rapp as Leighton Murray, Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney Chase and Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly Finkle.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, The Sex Lives Of College Girls follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Picking up where last season left off, you can expect no shortage of drama for Bela, Kimberly, Whitney and Leighton. The Sex Lives Of College Girls: Season 2 will be available to watch on ITVX from 19 January 2023 Stonehouse Starring the inimitable Keeley Hawes, electrifying three-part drama Stonehouse will explore the life of former Labour minister John Stonehouse (Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen) who notoriously faked his own death in 1974. “His reputation as a devoted family man masked the truth,” promises the synopsis, adding that, unbeknown to everyone, Stonehouse had actually “embarked on an extramarital affair with his secretary, Sheila Buckley, and acted as a spy for the Czech Secret Service in the 1960s.”

We can’t wait to see this compelling true story brought to life on screen. Stonehouse will be available to watch on ITV in 2023 Three Little Birds

Three Little Birds will be a must-watch when it lands on ITV.

Penned by none other than Sir Lenny Henry, Three Little Birds follows fun-loving sisters Leah and Chantrelle, as they – along with their virtuous friend Hosanna – board a cruise ship from Jamaica bound for an exciting new life in Blighty. They soon realise that life in the UK isn’t going to be all they were promised. Far from it, in fact. But in spite of the racism, misogyny and poverty they face, there are many stolen moments of love, affection and sisterhood to enjoy, too – so much so that they refuse to let their spirits be crushed, and instead make it their mission to build a successful new life in Britain. Three Little Birds will be available to watch on ITV1 in 2023 The Twelve Starring Sam Neil, Marta Dusseldorp and Kate Mulvany, this gripping courtroom drama tells the story of 12 ordinary Australians who are selected for jury duty in a murder trial as traumatising as it is controversial, in which a woman stands accused of killing her teenage niece. The Twelve will be available to watch on ITVX from 16 February 2023 You & Me

You & Me is a romantic drama that feels every bit as gripping as a thriller.

Told over two separate timelines across three episodes, You & Me reveals, chapter by chapter, the tragedies that have shaped the lives of three individuals: Ben, Emma and Jess. Ben, a young northerner in London, finds his life changed forever when catastrophe strikes on the happiest day of his life. Emma, meanwhile, is a rising theatre star who hides tragedy behind her success. And Jess is a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she’s running to catch a bus. As the “then” gives way to the “now”, a chance encounter leads their lives (and the lives of their loved ones) to collide. As they find themselves offered a second chance at love, will Ben, Emma and Jess take it – or will the past hold them back? You & Me will be available to watch on ITVX in 2023 Vera: Season 12 Your favourite Geordie detective is back, everyone! DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) will be donning her iconic mac and hat to solve a series of complex and dastardly crimes for the fictional Northumberland & City Police. Each of the feature-length episodes – all set against the backdrop of the north east – will serve as a standalone story, so you can dip in and out of the series as you choose.

Vera will be available to watch on ITV and ITVX in January 2023 The Family Pile

The Family Pile tells the story of four sisters who have lost their parents and are packing up the family home to sell.

Starring Amanda Abbington, Clare Calbraith, Claire Keelan and Alexandra Mardell, this series will be a “comedic exploration of one of life’s big milestones, via four sisters who have lost their parents and are packing up the family home to sell,” promises the ITV synopsis. “But even in grief their messy lives go on.” The Family Pile will be available to watch on ITV and ITVX in January 2023 The Dry Roisin Gallagher, Ciarán Hinds, Pom Boyd, Siobhán Cullen, Moe Dunford and newcomer Adam Richardson are the powerhouse talents behind The Dry, a new series that celebrates the joyful chaos and dark absurdities of family life as it explores recovering alcoholic Shiv Sheridan’s attempts to stay “dry”. The Dry will be available to watch on ITVX from 23 February 2023

