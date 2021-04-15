ITV’s new psychological thriller Too Close came to a conclusion last night (14 April) with the airing of its third and final episode, which provided viewers with an insight into the real reason why Connie Mortensen (played by the brilliant Denise Gough) drove her car into the river. Through her continued discussions with forensic psychologist Emma Robertson (Emily Watson), Connie begins to remember exactly what happened in the lead-up to and the night of the incident, from the death of her mother which left her grief-stricken to her growing addiction to her psychiatric medication, both of which led to a psychotic episode.

As the series comes to a conclusion, we even get an insight into what was going on in Connie’s head when she drove her car over the edge of the bridge – in the midst of her psychosis, she saw a vision of her mother beckoning her on the other side of the river.

In Connie’s mind, she saw this as an attempt to ‘save’ her and the children from the “malevolent force” she believed had taken over her husband, Carl and her best friend, Ness (who were having an affair). And so, despite the obvious danger in front of her, she proceeded to drive across. Although there was no ‘big twist’ as some viewers had expected, many have since taken to Twitter to praise the show’s conclusion, especially in light of how it portrays the relationship between mental illness, medication and grief. “I’ve never seen a psychotic break depicted so incredibly. The acting from Denise Gough is astounding,” wrote one viewer. “The mental unravelling of a woman and mother betrayed,” replied another. “Can’t recall seeing such a moving, visceral, horrific rendition on screen before.”

While a third added: “So many people tweeting about how nothing has happened and waiting for a twist… but a harrowing piece of television about the all too true consequences of someone with trauma and mental illness not being properly treated is astounding to see.” Not only was Too Close a brilliant thriller led by two strong, but flawed, female characters, it was also, as so many on social media have pointed out, a truly excellent depiction of how powerful the human mind can be – and why providing the right support, medication and empathy for those struggling is so, so crucial. As Watson’s character Emma rightly points out at Connie’s trial: “Who knows what any of us are capable of with the wrong medication and right triggers?”

It’s all too easy to sensationalise and fear those suffering from mental illness – especially when that illness leads someone to act in unpredictable and out-of-character ways – but in doing just that, we fail to recognise the real problem: that people are being left to fall through the cracks and left without adequate support. It may not have had the kind of Behind Her Eyes-style, edge-of-your-seat ending that many seemed to expect, but in portraying a woman led to such tragic actions by the neglect and ignorance of the system and those around her, Too Close leaves us all with plenty to think about. All three episodes of ITV’s Too Close are now available to stream on ITV Hub

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website and NHS Every Mind Matters or access the NHS’ list of mental health helplines and organisations here. If you are struggling with your mental health, you can also ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can self-refer. For confidential support, you can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

