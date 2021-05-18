You may also like Trigger Point: everything we know so far about Vicky McClure’s new crime drama

McClure will star in Trigger Point, which will also involve Line Of Duty creator and writer Jed Mercurio. Daniel Brierley, who has penned short films including Checkpoint and Graceland, will write the series. The drama will follow counter terrorism policing and the terrifying work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad. McClure will play bomb disposal operative Lana Washington, who is pushed to breaking point by a terror campaign in the capital. ITV’s tagline reads: “Death is always just a heartbeat away.”

When Triggerpoint was announced in 2020, filming was expected to start later in the year with a 2021 release date in mind – but the coronavirus pandemic delayed that. McClure has just updated fans on production, sharing a picture of the draft readthrough script for episode one on Twitter, which confirms that production is finally in full swing.

“This has been waiting in the wings a while, great to read through with a brilliant cast today,” McClure wrote in the post. “Daniel’s written an amazing script and great to be back in business with @jed_mercurio and @htmtelevision @itv #triggerpoint.”

Mercurio later retweeted the post, writing: “Brilliant scripts, brilliant cast. Can’t wait to start filming Trigger Point for @ITV written by Daniel Brierley starring @Vicky_McClure.” Could this mean that the series is still on course to be released by the end of the year? It’s more likely that it will be ready for early 2022, but we’ll let you know as soon as any further updates are confirmed. In the meantime, Vigil is another new series from the makers of Line Of Duty, which will land on BBC later in the year.

