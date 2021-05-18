Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure and Jed Mercurio have shared a prodcution update on their new ITV crime series, Triggerpoint.
If the record-breaking viewing figures are anything to go by, we can all agree that Line Of Duty was one of the biggest series to land on our TVs in recent years (despite that somewhat disappointing season six finale).
The acronyms, explosive scenes, major plot twists and Ted Hastings’ one-liners all made for one hell of a gripping drama. However, we might have reached the end of the line with Line Of Duty, as a seventh season hasn’t actually been confirmed.
But don’t panic: Vicky McClure, who of course plays Kate Fleming, announced last year that a new ITV series called Trigger Point will fill that LOD-shaped hole. She’s now given an update on filming, which means that we don’t have too long to wait for it…
McClure will star in Trigger Point, which will also involve Line Of Duty creator and writer Jed Mercurio. Daniel Brierley, who has penned short films including Checkpoint and Graceland, will write the series.
The drama will follow counter terrorism policing and the terrifying work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad. McClure will play bomb disposal operative Lana Washington, who is pushed to breaking point by a terror campaign in the capital.
ITV’s tagline reads: “Death is always just a heartbeat away.”
When Triggerpoint was announced in 2020, filming was expected to start later in the year with a 2021 release date in mind – but the coronavirus pandemic delayed that.
McClure has just updated fans on production, sharing a picture of the draft readthrough script for episode one on Twitter, which confirms that production is finally in full swing.
“This has been waiting in the wings a while, great to read through with a brilliant cast today,” McClure wrote in the post. “Daniel’s written an amazing script and great to be back in business with @jed_mercurio and @htmtelevision @itv #triggerpoint.”
Mercurio later retweeted the post, writing: “Brilliant scripts, brilliant cast. Can’t wait to start filming Trigger Point for @ITV written by Daniel Brierley starring @Vicky_McClure.”
Could this mean that the series is still on course to be released by the end of the year? It’s more likely that it will be ready for early 2022, but we’ll let you know as soon as any further updates are confirmed.
In the meantime, Vigil is another new series from the makers of Line Of Duty, which will land on BBC later in the year.
Images: Getty
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…