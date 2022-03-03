Following in the footsteps of BBC iPlayer, All 4, Netflix and Prime Video, ITV is launching ITVX, an all-new streaming service later this year. While ITV Hub is currently the only way that we can watch ITV shows online or on-demand, ITVX is set to be the UK’s first integrated advertising and subscription-funded platform.

A Spy Among Friends is just one of the new series that will be premiering on ITVX.

ITVX promises to be “viewer led”, meaning that viewers can choose to watch thousands of hours of content for free (but with advertisements). Or you can pay for a subscription service that will be ad-free and also give you access to thousands more hours of British boxsets from BritBox and other partners. In another big change to the way ITV operates, ITVX will be part of the channel’s “digital first” strategy. This means that many of ITV’s new shows will be made available via the platform first, and then be rolled out onto ITV’s linear channels months later. Some of the exciting new dramas that will stream first on ITVX include A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, which is based on the New York Times bestselling book written by Ben Macintyre. It follows the true story of Nicholas Elliott (Lewis) and Kim Philby (Pearce) – “two spies and lifelong friends, one of whom was betraying the other all along, at the height of the Cold War,” according to its synopsis.

ITV's The Confessions Of Frannie Langton will star Karla-Simone Spence and Sophie Cookson.

New to ITVX will also be Nolly (starring Helena Bonham Carter), Confessions Of Frannie Langton (starring Karla-Simone Spence) and Lenny Henry’s six-part drama The Little Birds. David Tennant’s Litvinenko will also be made available on the new platform alongside many others that are yet to be revealed. As well as an intriguing new series on deep fake techniques, ITVX will be packed with fresh comedy, films and documentaries such as The Case Against Cosby. The compelling two-part documentary will “expose new truths about accusations against Bill Cosby with exclusive access to survivors”, the synopsis reads. As well as its own original content, ITVX will be home to many popular US-based series. We’ll finally be getting the UK premiere of Mindy Kaling-produced The Sex Lives Of College Girls and can look forward to fan-favourite boxsets such as The OC, One Tree Hill and Veronica Mars.

Mindy Kaling's hit comedy series The Sex Lives Of College Girls will be coming to ITVX.

If movies are more your style, then have no fear, one of the main focuses of ITVX is the wealth of blockbuster films they’re set to release. The platform intends to stream 500 films for free in its first year alone, all constantly refreshed so there’s always something new to stick on your watchlist. And in a move that is perfectly suited to the more relaxed (read: lazier) TV watchers among us, ITVX will be curating personalised channels for us all. In the same way that algorithms show us similar shows to watch next, ITVX will be rolling out exclusive channels such as ‘True Crime’ and ‘90s Favourites’ for the indecisive among us. It looks like there’s set to be a bit of everything for everyone on the new streaming platform, that’s for certain. And with ITVX stating that there will be “more fresh new content dropping every week of the year than any other British video on demand platform”, we can’t wait to tune in. ITVX will be launching later this year.

