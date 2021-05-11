Brit Awards 2021: Jackie Weaver and Line Of Duty is the crossover we didn’t know we needed
Line Of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston joined forces with everyone’s favourite doughty clerk to open the 2021 Brit Awards, and it was glorious.
The 2021 Brit Awards are underway. And, with the ceremony marking the first live large-scale indoor event since last March (thanks again, Covid), it’s unsurprising that organisers have pulled out all the stops to make it as iconic a night as possible.
No, we’re not talking about the live performances from Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk. Rather, we’re talking about the unexpected show opener, which came courtesy of Jackie “You Have No Authority” Weaver and Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure and Martin Compston.
Filmed over Zoom with Brit Awards host Jack Whitehall, the skit saw Compston and McClure adopt their onscreen personas to bring the comedian to heel (although the former showed off his IRL Scottish accent and ditched his iconic waistcoat, much to Whitehall’s feigned surprise).
When they realised their words were having little impact on Whitehall, though, they were forced to call in a higher power.
And who, pray, has more power over Zoom than local government advisor Weaver?
Naturally, everyone on social media loved the footage, with many calling for Weaver to host the entire event.
”Line of Duty AND Jackie Weaver in the first two minutes?!” tweeted one impressed viewer.
“You’ve started off well!”
Others, meanwhile, cracked a few jokes as they imagined the puzzled expressions of international viewers doing their best to get their heads around the thoroughly British skit.
“The most iconic people in the UK in one shot,” tweeted one fan.
“We love it!”
Essentially, it was just the tonic everyone needed after a tumultuous year, and it set the perfect tone for a night of fun and celebration.
No wonder it put all of Twitter in such a good mood, eh?
To watch the Brit Awards from home, you can tune in from 8pm (UK time) to the Brit Awards YouTube channel, or watch from ITV and ITV Hub.
Images: BBC