The 2021 Brit Awards are underway. And, with the ceremony marking the first live large-scale indoor event since last March (thanks again, Covid), it’s unsurprising that organisers have pulled out all the stops to make it as iconic a night as possible.

No, we’re not talking about the live performances from Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk. Rather, we’re talking about the unexpected show opener, which came courtesy of Jackie “You Have No Authority” Weaver and Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure and Martin Compston.