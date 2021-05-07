Back in 2019, Janes Austen fans acquainted themselves with ITV’s adaptation of the writer’s unfinished manuscript, Sanditon. Written in the months just before Austen’s death, Sanditon tells the tale of Charlotte Heywood, an unconventional heroine who moves away from her countryside hometown to a seaside resort. Due to the unfinished nature of the novel (Austen completed only eleven chapters), director and screenwriter Andrew Davies was forced to develop the characters and complete the story.

Despite the eight-episode season being beloved by fans, the show was cancelled. At the time, a spokesperson said in a statement to the Radio Times: “We loved Sanditon and we were very proud to have it on ITV. “We would have loved it to return, but unfortunately we just didn’t get the audience that would make that possible for us, which is heartbreaking for everybody involved in this wonderful adaptation.” But now, after 18 months of rallying cries, a U-turn has been announced and the series will return with another two seasons.

The news was shared in a statement on the official Sanderton Instagram page, alongside a photograph of Rose Williams as Charlotte. It read: “You are cordially invited to return to the finest seaside resort… Sanditon WILL RETURN for a second AND third series on @masterpiecepbs, @britbox_uk & @itv!”

So what exactly will happen in the second season? Red Planet Pictures, the production company behind the programme, shared a synopsis for the new episodes on its website: “The drama will continue to follow the high-spirited and independent heroine, Charlotte Heywood, as she returns to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon. “Charlotte’s journey is one thread of an intricate tapestry of compelling stories full of intrigue, excitement, and romance. Against the backdrop of beautiful vistas, familiar faces return and new inhabitants are introduced – all of whom will be having adventures as joyous and surprising as the seaside town itself.”

Justin Young (Death in Paradise, Ripper Street), who wrote four episodes of the first season of Sanditon, will develop the new seasons and take the role of lead writer and executive producer. Davies, who originally created the series, will also return to write several episodes and executive produce. Casting will be announced soon, with filming expected to begin later this year in, so it might be a while before it lands on our screens.

