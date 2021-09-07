Janet Jackson’s explosive new documentary promises “the truth – take it or leave it’

Part of music’s most famous family and an icon in her own right, five-time Grammy award winner Janet Jackson has announced an explosive new documentary on her life to mark the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s self-titled 1982 debut album next year. The documentary, titled Janet, executive produced by the singer and her brother, Randy Jackson, is set to chronicle the highs and lows of Jackson’s personal and professional life – including the death of her brother, the passing of her father Joe Jackson in 2018, her notorious 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance with Justin Timberlake, and becoming a mother at the age of 50.

In the teaser clip, released on 6 September, Jackson says: “This is my story, told by me, not through someone else’s eyes.” She continues: “This is the truth – take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.” The one-minute trailer also includes archival footage of her alongside brother Michael, as well as her Poetic Justice co-star, rapper Tupac Shakur who was murdered in 1986. Talking about the 55-year-old’s illustrious but at times controversial career, Jackson’s friends and singers Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul also make appearances. In an interview snippet, Missy Elliot says “this is what a superstar looks like”, while former American Idol judge and singer Paula Abdul calls Jackson “a force to be reckoned with”.

Following the announcement of the documentary, Elliot also tweeted: “You are the BluePrint of what a SuperStar is! 40 years in the game & still counting! You are UNBREAKABLE! I Love you Jj you already know”

Fans on social media also shared in the excitement.“Queen of Pop is JANET JACKSON,” wrote one Twitter user. “Can’t wait for her to slay JT as well, finally let HER version be heard, I hope she talks about it, because I think she should,” added another, referring to the 2004 Super Bowl where Justin Timberlake exposed Jackson’s breast, adorned with a nipple shield, on stage. The event led to Jackson’s music being blacklisted from CBS and MTV, as well as her Grammy appearance being cancelled. In February 2021, Timberlake publicly apologized to Jackson in an Instagram post, pledging to “take accountability.”

The events of the 2004 Super Bowl marred Jackson's career, with many believing she was unfairly penalized compared to Timberlake

Watch the trailer for Janet

The four-hour documentary will air over two nights, but fans will sadly have to wait until January 2022 for its release.

