Jennifer Coolidge, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. The talented actor, who recently reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid in the second season of the critically acclaimed series, The White Lotus, won big at the 2023 Golden Globes when she took home the gold for actress in a limited series. When you consider that Coolidge beat the likes of Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), and her White Lotus co-star, Aubrey Plaza, this is honestly no small feat.

Still, though, Coolidge made sure to employ her typical trademark humour when she stepped up to the podium to claim her prize. “Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. It really means a lot,” she began, weighing her new statuette in her hands. “I can put this down, right? I don’t work out, you know? What I mean is I can’t hold it that long.”

Jennifer Coolidge reduced many in the audience to tears with her heartfelt Golden Globes speech.

While Coolidge’s speech was undeniably hilarious, it was also filled with an undercurrent of raw humour and appreciation for White Lotus showrunner Mike White – so much so that she moved him to tears. “I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life,” she said simply. “I thought I was going to be queen of Monaco even though someone else did it. “And then you get older and think, ‘Oh, what the fuck is going to happen? And, Mike White, you have given me hope. “You’ve given me a new beginning… [and] you changed my life in a million different ways.” Watch Jennifer Coolidge’s Golden Globes speech below:

Coolidge finished: “If you don’t know Mike White, this is what you should know – he is worried about the world, he’s worried about people, he’s worried about friends of his that aren’t doing well. He’s worried about animals! “He really is one of the greatest people,” Coolidge continued. Then, addressing him directly from the stage, she added: “You make people want to live longer – and I didn’t! Mike, I love you to death.”

Coolidge isn’t the only success story for The White Lotus at the 2023 Golden Globes; the series also won for best limited series, anthology or TV movie. For those who love Coolidge to little pieces, though, don’t despair; her character may have been killed off in the second season, but the actor has a number of exciting projects coming up – including the return of Paulette in Legally Blonde 3. Watch this space.

