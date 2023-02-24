You’ve got over 2 million Instagram followers; it must surprise people that you don’t know you’re being looked at…

It’s funny living in LA because you never get recognised: you’re always in a car, and also everyone in LA is famous and I’m really bottom of the barrel. As soon as you leave LA you’re someone who’s on TV again. Someone was trying to talk to me in the airport the other day, and my kid was being a child in an airport. I hope I gave him the right experience but it’s probably largely underwhelming seeing me overwhelmed in an airport trying to check my case. It’s not glamorous, is it?

You turned 30 last year, a lot of people have a dread of those milestone birthdays. Did you?

No, because as a rule, I try not to dread anything. It’s a terrible feeling. The main stress I had when I turned 30 was because I was in London filming and I hadn’t seen my friends for a long time, so I had that feeling similar to Christmas: how do I make this party the best thing ever? How do I make this fun and cool when I would rather just go to sleep?

Would you always rather just go to sleep?

Yes. I’m born on 21 July so the last day of Cancer, but I’m supposed to read Leo instead. My favourite thing to do is get Wagamama’s and watch The Kardashians in bed. I love it, but every once in a while, I want to go out until five o’clock in the morning and meet new people. I do have these two very contrasting sides.

Which one normally wins?

The one where I’m just in bed…

Have you watched Industry, which your co-star Harry is in?

I’ve seen bits of it, but they’re very naked in it, so I got quite embarrassed because I knew I was going to work with him. I would love to be in a show like that. I really want to play a lawyer; I’m obsessed with law. If I could do bits of my life again, I would still be an actress who also dipped a toe into being a lawyer. Even though it doesn’t make any sense.

They’re remaking Ally McBeal and I would love to be in it. My therapist told me that I would be an excellent lawyer because I make a point and then I give you all this information afterwards. She’s saying it to me like: you’re insane, stop doing it. I’d be a lot richer than I am now.

I recently read a quote that said: ‘Darling, when was the last time you stopped and gave yourself credit for all that you’ve achieved?’ How you would answer that?

I never do that because I’m from the north. But I’m going to do it right now. The thing that I’m most proud of is carrying on. I’ve always said that my goal in my life is to be the last bitch standing. And that’s what I think I’ve done in my career so far. You’ve got to always turn up.