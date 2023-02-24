You & Me’s Jessica Barden: “My favourite thing is to get Wagamama’s and watch The Kardashians in bed”
She played someone “trying to mess up their life” in dark comedy End Of The F***ing World, now in ITVX’s You & Me she’s a normal person in love. Jessica Barden tells Stylist all about it…
In a TV landscape where we’re bombarded with high-octane thrillers and brutal murders of women, new ITVX romantic drama You & Me stands out. Executive produced by Russell T Davies (It’s A Sin, Queer As Folk) it stars Harry Lawtey (Industry) as journalist Ben, whose life turns on its axis when he meets Jess (Sophia Brown) as they both miss a bus. The pair fall in love and life is gorgeous, until, to put it bluntly, it isn’t…
A couple of years later Ben interviews Emma (Jessica Barden), an upcoming actor. The pair are both deep in grief, and their lives become intertwined.
Barden, who was born in Leeds and found fame as accidental murderer Alyssa in cult black comedy End Of The F***ing World, now lives in Los Angeles with her husband and baby daughter. But there are lots of things she still misses from home…
While watching You & Me, it struck me how unusual it is to see a love story centred on TV…
I agree! I don’t think I’ve ever played a normal person: someone who has a job and a bedroom and a mum and a dad. There’s a scene where I’m in a restaurant for a birthday! It’s just about ordinary people in an extraordinary situation. It’s like: how do they feel on Monday when they have to go to work?
Why is it important to centre love stories?
The show is about love, but also love in line with grief and the importance of finding love to survive. I just realised – and this is the kind of thing I’ll read in five years and wonder why I’m so cringy – that life as an adult is a lot of waiting for phone calls with results or news and it’s either going to be good or bad. You have to find a group of people that are going to help you get through all that. And that’s the world that our show lives in.
How do you feel about phone calls? Because I hate making them. Why is it so embarrassing to call a restaurant?
I can do them now that I’ve had my daughter. Before I didn’t want to call the doctor but now I have to call, if not it’s child abuse. It’s always worst the moment that you hear your voice through a phone, it’s disgusting to listen to, but I zone out now.
I thought it was interesting that all the romantic interactions in the show happen in real life, rather than on the apps! Was it important that you explored love that wasn’t digital?
It meant you could have the city we live in as such a huge part of the show. I’ve never used dating apps, but I know so many people who are married from dating apps. It’s so rare to meet somebody like this: running for a bus. But I think people will find people how they can find them.
You’re based in LA now, was it nice to film something in London?
I loved it. I’ve never filmed anything in central London, and I loved it because I could get Uber Eats every day. You feel like you’re actually an actor when you’re filming here! This is what I thought it was going to be like being an actress when I was younger, but it’s not.
What’s your favourite thing to order on Uber Eats?
Right, none of this is fancy… I love Wagamama, chicken nuggets from Leon, but my favourite all-time thing to eat in London is Wok To Walk, that noodle place. I’m obsessed. People say: doesn’t that give you food poisoning? Not if you eat a lot of it!
You’ve talked before about how you tend to gravitate towards people with a darkness. Was it appealing to come into the light for a bit?
I was shocked when I read this [script]. I was blown away that somebody thought that I would be in this – I think a lot of that is to do with playing Alyssa in End Of The F***ing World. It was very challenging to play someone who is a good person, trying their best. Usually, I’m playing someone who is trying to mess up their whole lives.
Where do you start with a character that is so different?
The thing about this job was my whole life changed before I started it. I truly was like: can I remember lines? What if I can’t act anymore? I felt completely different. I was trying my best and started from the place this character is a normal person. And I do think I’m a normal person. I’m not like the characters that I play; I’m nowhere near as cool as them. I’m way more like the character in this show.
People always talk about how young you look, does that get frustrating? It’s another example of women being identified by how they look…
I don’t really find it annoying or negative. I don’t think it; I see myself every day. And it’s great for my career: I can play certain storylines for longer.
Do people patronise you because of it?
I have no idea. I don’t even know if someone has recognised me because I’m always in my own world. They could be staring at me for any reason. I will walk down the street singing out loud. I’m not paying attention to real life.
You’ve got over 2 million Instagram followers; it must surprise people that you don’t know you’re being looked at…
It’s funny living in LA because you never get recognised: you’re always in a car, and also everyone in LA is famous and I’m really bottom of the barrel. As soon as you leave LA you’re someone who’s on TV again. Someone was trying to talk to me in the airport the other day, and my kid was being a child in an airport. I hope I gave him the right experience but it’s probably largely underwhelming seeing me overwhelmed in an airport trying to check my case. It’s not glamorous, is it?
You turned 30 last year, a lot of people have a dread of those milestone birthdays. Did you?
No, because as a rule, I try not to dread anything. It’s a terrible feeling. The main stress I had when I turned 30 was because I was in London filming and I hadn’t seen my friends for a long time, so I had that feeling similar to Christmas: how do I make this party the best thing ever? How do I make this fun and cool when I would rather just go to sleep?
Would you always rather just go to sleep?
Yes. I’m born on 21 July so the last day of Cancer, but I’m supposed to read Leo instead. My favourite thing to do is get Wagamama’s and watch The Kardashians in bed. I love it, but every once in a while, I want to go out until five o’clock in the morning and meet new people. I do have these two very contrasting sides.
Which one normally wins?
The one where I’m just in bed…
Have you watched Industry, which your co-star Harry is in?
I’ve seen bits of it, but they’re very naked in it, so I got quite embarrassed because I knew I was going to work with him. I would love to be in a show like that. I really want to play a lawyer; I’m obsessed with law. If I could do bits of my life again, I would still be an actress who also dipped a toe into being a lawyer. Even though it doesn’t make any sense.
They’re remaking Ally McBeal and I would love to be in it. My therapist told me that I would be an excellent lawyer because I make a point and then I give you all this information afterwards. She’s saying it to me like: you’re insane, stop doing it. I’d be a lot richer than I am now.
I recently read a quote that said: ‘Darling, when was the last time you stopped and gave yourself credit for all that you’ve achieved?’ How you would answer that?
I never do that because I’m from the north. But I’m going to do it right now. The thing that I’m most proud of is carrying on. I’ve always said that my goal in my life is to be the last bitch standing. And that’s what I think I’ve done in my career so far. You’ve got to always turn up.
You & Me is on ITVX now
Images: ITVX, Netflix