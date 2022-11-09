Thanks to the surplus of true crime documentaries and dramas available to stream at the moment, you may have developed something of a taste for the dark and gritty ‘whodunnit’. Personally, though, this writer prefers to lean into the lighter side of true crime – or, rather, the kind of unbelievable cons, scams and heists that make us sit up and pay attention in a very big way. Thank goodness, then, for ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill, who has commissioned Joan, a six-part drama inspired by the true story of notorious jewel thief, Joan Hannington. And even better? Sophie Turner – as in, yes, the Queen of the North herself – has been cast as the show’s eponymous anti-hero.

Here is everything you need to know about the juicy new series. What is Joan about? Better known to many as ‘The Godmother’, the real life Joan Harrington remains one of the most notorious figures in London’s criminal underworld – but acclaimed screenwriter Anna Symon is keen to show us a new side to the notorious jewel thief. “From penniless single parent to accomplished diamond thief, Joan Hannington’s life story is a thrilling rags-to-riches rollercoaster,” she says. “I couldn’t be more excited to watch the stellar talent Sophie Turner step into Joan’s shoes. Ever since I first read Joan’s explosive memoir, I have been desperate to bring her story to screen.” As per ITV’s official synopsis, the six-part drama will first introduce us to Joan in her 20s as a “fiery, uncompromising and intoxicating character, who is not without her own deep scars and vulnerability”.

Sophie Turner shot to fame as Sansa Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones.

Describing her as “a doting and loving young mother to four-year-old Debbie,” it adds that we will find Joan in a “disastrous marriage to a violent thug, and when he goes on the run, Joan seizes the moment to leave her old life”. “Inspired by her desire to care for Debbie and create a secure home for her daughter, Joan makes some heart-breaking decisions as she sets her sights on a better life,” it concludes. Cue a plethora of twists, turns and absolutely unmissable drama. Who stars in Joan? Sophie Turner is the only name linked to the project at the moment, which will begin filming in 2023. Speaking about her role as Joan, the Game Of Thrones star says: “I’m so excited to be bringing Joan Hannington’s fascinating life story to screen in Joan. She is one of the most notorious figures in the criminal underworld of London, earning her the nickname ‘The Godmother’. “A woman who goes between her thriving and daring career as a jewel thief, all whilst trying to get her daughter back from social services, we see a mother in despair swept up in the exhilarating world of crime.”

What are people saying about Joan? Polly Hill has piled praise on the drama, stating: “Joan’s story is incredible, making a success of life when the stakes seem stacked against her, by not playing by the rules. “Anna’s scripts are brilliant and a perfect fit for ITVX and I can’t wait to see Sophie Turner step into Joan’s shoes.” Director Richard Laxton, meanwhile, has said: “I am so excited to bring this story and Anna’s astounding script to life. With Sophie Turner in the title role and the 1980s as a rich and vibrant backdrop, Joan is sure to be an exhilarating and compelling ride.” And executive producers Ruth Kenley-Letts, Jenny Van Der Lande and Neil Blair have commented: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Joan Hannington’s extraordinary and compelling life to the screen. Anna’s brilliant scripts are both heart-breaking and complex, capturing Joan’s vivid and colourful life so perfectly. “We couldn’t be more excited to have the wonderful Sophie Turner playing the title role. And in Richard Laxton we have the perfect director to tell Joan’s story.” When will Joan be available to watch on ITV? The drama will be filmed in London in the spring of 2023, so it is likely to hit our screens in autumn or winter next year. Fingers crossed, as we can’t wait!

