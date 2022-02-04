If there’s one TV show 2020 will be remembered for, it’s the hit documentary Tiger King, which was crowned Netflix’s most popular original series that year. The show followed the ongoing and bitter feud between zookeeper Joe Exotic (whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage) and self-proclaimed animal-rights activist Carole Baskin, who owns the Florida-based organisation Big Cat Rescue. Baskin openly criticised the conditions at Exotic’s zoo, Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. Initially, Exotic retaliated by making her the subject of his country quirky diss track Kitty Kitty, but the documentary later revealed that he had unsuccessfully attempted to hire a hitman to kill Baskin. It was a chaotic story that exposed the underbelly of trading of exotic animals in the US.

Joe Exotic in the promotional poster for Tiger King.

Late last year, Netflix also released a shorter, second season of Tiger King with recordings of interviews with Exotic in prison and archive footage of Baskin. A spin off titled Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story, also released on Netflix late last year, was a three-part true crime documentary on zoo owner Doc Antle (real name Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle). In it witnesses came forward with troubling interactions with Antle. Exotic also featured in Louis Theroux’s BBC documentary America’s Most Dangerous Pets in 2011, as well as the follow-up film Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic in 2021.

Tiger King 2: Joe Exotic's former business associate Jeff Lowe, who took over the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park

The latest show to capitalise on the obsession with Tiger King is Joe vs Carole which will be an eight-part limited series available to watch on 4 March exclusively on Sky and NOW. The official trailer, which was released on 3 February by Sky TV, shows actor John Cameron Mitchell as a very convincing Exotic and Kate McKinnon as Baskin. The announcement dropped just a week after Exotic lost his high profile appeal and was resentenced to 21 years in prison on Friday (28 January) for his failed murder-for-hire plot targeting Baskin, according to the New York Times.

In the two-and-a-half minute sneak peek, we see McKinnon as Baskin, dressed in the activist’s signature animal prints, being interrogated about Exotic. “Does the name Joseph Maldonado-Passage mean anything to you?” asks the detective. “He is a psychopath that wishes me dead,” she says matter-of-factly, not long before being mistaken for crying. “Sorry, I’m allergic to cats,” she explains as one trots by her in her home.

Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin

Exotic looks almost exactly how you’d expect him to look, eccentrically dressed in a cowboy hat, sparkling pink shirt and choker. “Welcome to the best exotic animal show in the United States,” he screams while whipping off his glasses. If the trailer is anything to go by then the show will centre arounds Baskin’s determination to take down Exotic while honing in on the peculiarities that enticed people about both of the real life characters.

Joe Exotic

There are also aspects of the making of the original Netflix documentary. “So how many people are going to see this little documentary of yours,” Baskin asks ironically to the cameraman before she goes on to discuss how Exotic has been targeting her. “He shot me three times,” she says with her husband Howard (played by Kyle MacLachlan) sitting beside her. “Technically, it was a blow-up doll of me,” she adds. Joe vs Carole will air on 4 March on Sky and NOW TV.

