Just Cause is Scarlett Johansson’s first major foray into television. And honestly, the limited series sounds absolutely gripping.
From JoJo Rabbit to Marriage Story (and let’s not forget all her MCU appearances as Black Widow), Scarlett Johansson is an incredibly safe pair of hands when it comes to making must-watch movies.
Now, though, the actor is turning her attention to the world of television – and she’s dipping her toe into the medium via a thrilling new limited series.
Based on John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel of the same name, here’s what you need to know about the series.
What’s the plot of Just Cause?
Johansson will star as Madison “Madi” Cowart, a tenacious (albeit struggling) news reporter who’s sent off to cover the final days of a serial killer on death row.
As she cuts through the fog of racial hatred, fear and dubious evidence surrounding the conviction, though, she begins to suspect that the condemned prisoner is, in fact, innocent – and that the real killer is still at large.
What are people saying about Just Cause?
People are asking two questions about Just Cause: hasn’t it been adapted for the screen once before, and wasn’t Johansson, like, in that version?
The answer to both of these questions is a resounding yes. Katzenbach’s book was adapted into a film back in 1995, with the main character transformed from a journalist to a Harvard law professor (played by Sean Connery).
Johansson, just 10 years old at the time, starred as Connery’s onscreen daughter.
Check it out:
Clearly Johansson has a vested personal interest in this title, eh?
Who is writing Just Cause?
Just Cause is being adapted for television by Christy Hall, best known for her stellar work on the likes of Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This and Apple TV+’s Servant.
Johansson is serving as executive producer, and the project is being helmed by the actor’s own production company, These Pictures.
When and where can we watch Just Cause?
Amazon Prime Video has picked this one up as straight-to-series order, so we can expect Just Cause to arrive on the streaming platform in the not-so-distant future.
We’re predicting a late 2023/early 2024 release date, but will bring you more details as and when they’re confirmed
Will you be watching?
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.