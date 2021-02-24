Annie Murphy, aka the Emmy award-winning actor we fell in love with in Schitt’s Creek, has taken the lead in a very different kind of TV show: Kevin Can F*** Himself. As Allison, Murphy plays the sort of housewife made famous by US sitcoms. She keeps things spotless, makes homemade dinners from scratch every single night, keeps herself looking impossibly gorgeous, and positively dotes on her husband, Kevin. He, on the other hand, is awful. He slobs around the house and makes misogynistic jokes at her expense. He’s impossibly narcissistic, and forces his wife to wait on him hand-and-foot. He constantly invites his buddies over to “watch the game” – and they’re horrible to Allison, too.

Kevin Can F*** Himself sees a sitcom wife get some cathartic revenge on her useless sitcom husband.

Still, their life plays out like a typical multi-camera 90s sitcom: every single storyline revolves around Kevin, much as we saw in real-life series Everybody Loves Raymond (which ran from 1996 to 2005). Allison, meanwhile, is reduced to being the butt of every joke – as the pointedly tone-deaf laugh track makes all too clear. No wonder she spends all her time fantasising about how best to murder her husband, eh? Here’s what you need to know about Kevin Can F*** Himself.

What’s the plot of Kevin Can F*** Himself? The showrunners have kept things simple in their synopsis. “Kevin Can F*** Himself explores the secret life of a woman we all grew up watching: the sitcom wife. A beauty paired with a less attractive, dismissive, caveman-like husband who gets to be a jerk because she’s a nag and he’s ‘funny’. “Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera zaniness, the series asks: ‘What happens when this supporting character is presented as a real person? And what if that person is pissed?’” We love it already. Is there a trailer for Kevin Can F*** Himself? You can watch the full trailer – which shows off Kevin Can F*** Himself’s mind-blowing blend of TV show genres in all its beautiful glory – for yourself below:

As Allison puts it: “The world revolves around [Kevin]. And if it doesn’t, he just blows it to hell. It has to stop.” We don’t think we’ve ever been on a would-be-murderer’s side quite so much before, quite frankly. Who stars in Kevin Can F*** Himself? As well as the phenomenally talented Murphy (aka Alexis Rose herself), the sitcom world sees Eric Peterson take on the role of Kevin, Alex Bonifer as Kevin’s best friend Neil, and Brian Howe as Kevin’s father, Pete.

Mary Hollis Inboden, meanwhile, plays Patty, the stereotypical “next-door neighbour” and Neil’s sister. Much like Allison, though, Patty is able to exit her sitcom life and enter the dark and gritty real world. There, she and Allison are working together to kill Kevin and put an end to their ceaseless nightmare. And they’re joined by Raymond Lee, who plays someone who has the potential to become very important to Allison. What are people saying about Kevin Can F*** Himself? Murphy says that she hopes the show won’t just make people laugh; she wants it to encourage people to take a long, hard look at the sexist world of 90s sitcoms. “In the sitcom world, so much sexism and misogyny and racism and homophobia and bigotry is cloaked by this laugh track,” she told Vanity Fair. “[This show touches on] the impact that these ‘jokes’ have on human beings…. to take a step back and just be able to say: What have we been laughing at all of these years, and is it funny?”

Kevin Can F*** Himself promises to be a show unlike any other.

In a separate interview with E! Online, Murphy added: “It was so important to me for my next project to be about something, and about something that’s important. “I have seen Allison in so many women in my life – to varying degrees, obviously – but I think that Allison is a character that people are going to be able to really, really identify with, because she has just absorbed so much frustration and so much anger and pushed it down and pushed it down because that’s what you’re supposed to do as a woman.” When is Kevin Can F*** Himself coming to TV screens? Kevin Can F**k Himself does not yet have an official release date. The show, which will run eight episodes, is expected to premiere in the US in the summer of 2021 via AMC, with a UK release date predicted for later that same year. Anyone else counting down the days?

