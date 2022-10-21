Netflix’s new true crime documentary Killer Sally is set to explore one of the most shocking incidents in bodybuilding history. The three-part series, which will land on the streaming service on 9 November and is directed by Academy Award nominee Nanette Burstein, will focus on the 1995 death of national bodybuilding champion Ray McNeil, who was shot twice by his wife and fellow bodybuilder Sally. Sally said that she was being choked by her husband, who she claimed was abusive, at the time of the incident and had been acting in self-defence. “Sally claimed it was self-defence, a split-second decision to save her life,” reads the Netflix synopsis.

“The prosecution argued it was premeditated murder, the revenge of jealous and aggressive wife.

“They called her a ‘thug’, a ‘bully’, a ‘monster’. The media referred to her as the ‘brawny bride’ and the ‘pumped-up princess’. “Sally says she spent her life doing whatever it took to survive, caught in a cycle of violence that began in childhood and ended with Ray’s death. “This complex story of a true crime examines domestic violence, gender roles and the world of bodybuilding.” Sally, née Lowden, and Ray both served in the marines and were married in 1987, reportedly bonding over their shared love of fitness (Sally had previously won the US armed forces physique championships not once but twice).

Netflix's Killer Sally: Sally with her then-husband Ray McNeil

After leaving the military, Sally pursued a career in professional wrestling, using the name Killer Sally, while her husband took up bodybuilding full time. The pair’s relationship is thought to have been a volatile one, with tensions later rising due to Ray’s infidelities. On Valentine’s Day in 1995, after another argument, Sally shot him in the abdomen and the head, then phoned 911. A recording of the call features in the trailer, with Sally telling the operator: “I just shot my husband because he beat me up.”

Netflix's Killer Sally: the new documentary features interviews with Sally McNeil

She would go on to face second degree murder charges for her husband’s death and was eventually sentenced to 19 years in prison. The documentary features extensive interviews with Sally, as well as contributions from family, friends and people involved in both sides of the court case. “I remember how tortuous it used to be to have to sit there and watch him abuse my sister and to know that I was next,” her son says in one clip. “I have a right to defend myself,” Sally adds. “I couldn’t take it any more. I didn’t want to die.” Director Burstein has an impressive track record when it comes to thought-provoking documentaries. She received an Oscar nomination for On The Ropes, which followed three young boxers and their trainer, and more recently helmed Hillary, the four-part series exploring the life of Hillary Clinton. Killer Sally will be available to stream on Netflix on 2 November

