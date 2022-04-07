If there’s one series that’s made us ever so slightly disappointed that we’re not actively involved in an epic cat and mouse chase, it’s Killing Eve. The BBC series follows Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in an international chase of heroic proportions. Most importantly, though, the series has got everything we love: big helpings of drama, a fair share of violence and an underlying tension that you can’t tear your eyes away from. So when we got the news that Killing Eve’s fourth season was going to be its last, we were (understandably) at a bit of a loss with what to do with ourselves. With the series available to stream in its entirety on BBC iPlayer, many of us have binge-watched the final series already and now have a gaping Killing Eve-sized hole in our TV watchlist.

Have no fear, though, as a new spin-off series has just been confirmed. That’s right, we’re not bidding farewell to the Killing Eve universe – rather, just a ‘see you soon’.

Fiona Shaw and Sandra Oh in Killing Eve.

While Eve and Villanelle won’t be the focus of this new show, one of our fan-favourite characters definitely will be. The yet-to-be-named series will explore the early life of MI6 spymaster Carolyn Martens (played by Fiona Shaw), according to Deadline. Martens is a constant throughout Killing Eve, being the perfect mix of ruthlessness, determination and enigma. We’ve seen her initially as the head of the MI6 Russia desk, and more recently in season four, we’ve been treated to a series of flashbacks that have revealed Martens’ elusive past. We may be left asking ourselves whose side she’s actually on, but it looks like this new series may just provide all the answers. Here’s hoping it will lift the lid on her life in the British Secret Service also.

Fiona Shaw stars as ruthless spymaster Carolyn in BBC's Killing Eve.

While details about the upcoming series are yet to be confirmed, producer Sid Gentle Films is in the early stages of development on the spin-off, although it hasn’t got the green light yet. No timetable for delivery has been given so it could be a while before we see the series on our screens. Watch this space for updates.

