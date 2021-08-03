The phenomenal successes of Lupin, The Bureau and Call My Agent have proven that French-language series are very much in vogue at the moment. Enter stage left, then, Eva Green, who is currently working on a new TV series that’s positively guaranteed to meet the needs of Francophiles everywhere. And it doesn’t just tick the box of looking quintessentially French, either; it also promises to be the kind of thriller that sucks viewers in and holds them in a powerful vice-like grip until the credits roll on the final episode.

Eva Green takes the lead in exciting new thriller series, Liaison.

Intrigued? Here’s what you need to know about Liaison. What’s the plot of Liaison? “Liaison is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future,” reveals the thriller’s (oddly enigmatic) synopsis. And, as if that weren’t enough to hook you in, it adds that “the series combines action with an unpredictable, multi-layered plot in which espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.”

You may also like Best new thriller series: 22 shows coming to a TV screen near you very soon

Who stars in Liaison? As well as award-winning actor Eva Green (who has been snapped filming the series wearing a quintessentially French colour palette of – you guessed it – all black), the series boasts the talents of Small Axe’s Daniel Francis and Westworld’s Vincent Cassel.

Vincent Cassel will star alongside Eva Green in Liaison.

Additional cast includes Peter Mullan, Gerard Lanvin, Stanislas Merhar, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Laetitia Eido, Eriq Ebouaney, Bukky Bukray, and Thierry Fremont. Très bien casting, non? Who is directing and writing Liaison? Created and written by Spiral’s Virginie Brac, the series is being directed by Emmy winner and 24 alum Stephen Hopkins.

You may also like Best TV shows of 2021: 64 brilliant TV shows to watch this year (with release dates)

It will be co-produced by French outfit Newen’s Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions. When can we watch Liaison? Filming for the much-anticipated thriller series began last month, when Green was spotted performing in front of cameras near Tower Bridge in London. It seems safe to assume, then, that Liaison will become available for streaming on AppleTV+ sometime in 2022. And you better believe that the platform will be making this a very big deal; after all, this is the first French and English language Apple Original. Anyone else counting down the days already?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy