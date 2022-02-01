It’s hard to imagine a life without the ease of online shopping, isn’t it? The search for an item, the fateful click ‘Add to basket’ and purchase can all be done in a matter of minutes with minimal thought (or stress) put into it. What’s lesser-known, though, is the work that goes on behind-the-scenes of some of our favourite outlets – the packing, distribution and hard work at the heart of it all – which will be the enthralling focus of BBC Three’s latest drama, Life And Death In The Warehouse. If you’ve watched Killed By My Debt or Murdered By My Father, you’ll be familiar with the fact-based – and deeply heartbreaking – format of the upcoming series as Life And Death In The Warehouse comes from the team behind both of those Bafta award-winning dramas.

The drama comes at a very topical time, not least because the boom in online shopping has led to a stark rise in warehouse jobs. With that, here’s everything we know about Life And Death In The Warehouse.

What will Life And Death In The Warehouse be about? Although the upcoming series has been described as a “factual drama”, the plotline is entirely fictional but based on real-life experiences. The synopsis reads: “It tells the fictional story of warehouse worker Alys, whose childhood friend Megan joins the same distribution centre as a trainee manager. “In a desperate attempt to keep her new job Megan presses pregnant Alys to get her ‘pick-rate’ up, putting Alys and her baby at risk.” With an upsurge of warehouse jobs being brought about because of current shopping habits, it’s believed that around 1 million people are currently working in distribution centres across the UK. In many towns, warehouse work is now one of the few options available to young people.

Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Poppy Lee Friar star in the new BBC Three drama.

In distribution centres, ‘idle time’ (which includes toilet breaks and conversations) and ‘pick’ or ‘aspirational’ rates (the number of items picked per hour) are measured with constant 24-hour surveillance. In the event of disagreement or disciplinary action, the footage can lead to hearings or ruthless ‘off-boarding’ (sacking). According to the BBC, pregnant women routinely fall below their target ‘pick-rate’ and are subjected to constant CCTV and algorithmic surveillance, ‘self enhancement plans’ and monitoring. All of which will likely feature heavily in the drama’s plotline and characters.

Aimee-Ffion Edwards will star as Megan in the new BBC Three drama.

Who will star in Life And Death In The Warehouse? Written by new screenwriter Helen Black, Life And Death In The Warehouse’s cast will be led by Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders, Luther) as Megan and Poppy Lee Friar (Ackley Bridge, My Name Is Leon) as Alys. Also joining the cast will be Craig Parkinson as senior manager Danny (Line Of Duty), Kimberley Nixon as manager Donna, Aled ap Steffan (Gangs Of London) as warehouse worker Devon, and Sion Daniel Young as manager Sean.

Poppy Lee Friar will star as Alys in Life And Death In The Warehouse.

What has been said about Life And Death In The Warehouse? Fiona Campbell, controller at BBC Three, says: “This factual-based drama will no doubt raise some questions. We know that this is what the best factual programmes do – they help people understand the world they are living in and drive conversation about stories relevant right now.” Executive producer Aysha Rafaele also says: “We may not think about this, but every time we click for a next day delivery there’s a person at the other end, working in a warehouse to fulfil that need. “Our latest BBC Three drama shines a light on this terrifying new reality where workers can be constantly surveilled, bullied to keep their pick rates up, every moment of idle time calculated to the second. “I hope this film will help raise awareness of the taxing demands many young people are facing in their workplace today.”

When and where will Life And Death In The Warehouse be available to watch? While we don’t have a confirmed release date, we do know that filming for the one-hour drama has been completed in Wales. Life And Death In The Warehouse will be airing on BBC Three – which has just relaunched on TV today. Watch this space for updates.

