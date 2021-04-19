Mother of God, last night’s episode of Line Of Duty was a genuinely thrilling ride from start to finish – but, while we can’t help but love the drama (we’re only human), many of us couldn’t help but let out a cry of actual anguish when we were hit with that horrifying cliffhanger of an ending.

Why? Well, because we love DI Kate Fleming, and we hate bent copper Ryan Pilkington. Because the last thing we saw was them locked in a terrifying standoff in an incredibly dodgy location, guns pointed squarely at one another. Because the last thing we heard was two gunshots ringing out as the screen faded to black.

Because… well, because Kate has been with LOD since the very beginning, and we can’t stand the idea that something bad may have happened to her.