For a very long time, Line Of Duty fans everywhere have been plagued by the same seemingly unanswerable question: who is ‘H’? Now, we know that there are at least four bent coppers in total, because Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan tapped it out in his dying moments – and we know the names of three of them; assistant chief constable Derek Hilton, legal counsel Gill Biggeloe and Cottan himself. So, who’s the fourth? Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen fan theories crop up about Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald), Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin), and even our beloved MVP Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin).

The most enduring theory of all, though, is that Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) is actually the bent copper that’s been under our nose all this time. Yes, really.

That’s right; even after the explosive events of episode five, people are still incredibly suspicious of Kate. “I’ve rewatched S6Ep4 AGAIN. Now my brain is telling me that Kate is H,” one tweeted. “What if Kate is H and they both shot Davidson?” asked another, taking a slightly more rogue approach to the clues laid out before us. “Maybe Ryan’s her brother and we’ve been had all along?” And still one more said firmly: “I think Kate Fleming is ‘H’ in Line Of Duty.”

Hmm. It’s certainly a compelling theory – and it would be just like showrunner Jed Mercurio to throw in the mother of all twists in a bid to pull the rug out from underneath viewers’ feet. But what evidence is there, really, to paint Kate as the show’s Big Bad? Here’s what we have so far. The graffiti in the underpass In the fourth episode of season six, Ted and Kate met up in a typically graffiti-laden underpass to discuss much-maligned character (and seriously bent copper) Ryan Pilkington. Ted, naturally, was keen to bring Ryan in for questioning in a bid to protect Kate. However, she insisted that she’d rather “keep observing him.”

Line Of Duty fans have become increasingly suspicious of Kate Fleming.

“But if he’s who we suspect he is, he could be a really nasty piece of work,” Ted fired back. “I’m only thinking of your safety, Kate.” “Thank you sir, but if he’s been groomed by the OCG and embedded on the force, he’s linked to the institutional corruption we’ve been investigating,” she replied. “We bring him in, we lose that lead.”

Of course, we all know that Ted’s gut feeling turned out to be bang on the money; the last we saw of Ryan, he had a gun pointed squarely at Kate’s head. But viewers have since picked up on another key detail in the scene…

That’s right; as Ted and Kate talked, the camera angle framed a large graffiti H between them both – prompting many to assume that one of them is, in fact, the mysterious H we’ve long been looking for. The clue’s in the name This one’s a little silly, but here goes it; apparently, Kate has been flaunting her status as ‘H’ before us all along. “Kate is registered as Katherine in the system,” one fan of Line Of Duty recently tweeted. “Katherine has H in it. She’s the last one. I’m convinced.” Kate set up the dodgy meeting with Jo Some viewers have suggested that Kate, after her less-than-positive meeting with Jo (you know, the one where Jo suggested that she ask to be transferred? That one!), jumped aboard her laptop as H to find out what Jo really thought about her… and how far she’d go to take her out.

Think about it; why else would Kate, an experienced AC-12 officer, agree to meet Jo in such a remote and obviously dangerous location? And why did she have her gun with her? Kate is almost always working undercover within the team of the accused Think about it; in series one she joined DCI Anthony Gate’s TO-20 unit, then was placed in Lindsay Denton’s Missing Persons Unit in series two Series three saw Kate placed undercover in Sergeant Danny Waldron’s firearms squad, series four had her join DCI Roz Huntley’s murder investigation unit, and this season she’s working at The Hill with an obviously corrupt Jo Davidson.

DI Kate Fleming is almost always working undercover in Line Of Duty.

Hmm. The Freemasons link Remember when everyone decided Ted was H because of his ties to the Freemasons? Yeah, well when Kate later went undercover to investigate a fellow AC-12 officer, she sought the help of the head of another AC branch; SI Madeline Summers. Cue Summers suggesting that Kate has come to her because a) she is a woman and b) she therefore cannot be part of the Freemasons. Some viewers have pointed out that this seems… well, it seems more than a little odd. Why, after all, would Summers have jumped to that conclusion without being specifically prompted? ‘Definately’ Look, we know that H has problems spelling the word ‘definitely’ – and we know that, as a result, people have leapt to the conclusion that H and Ted are one and the same person. Others, though, have suggested that H is, in fact, dropping the mistake into their correspondence on purpose because they don’t want anyone to figure out it’s them. And, if they were close enough to Ted to know his spelling tics, then they may have purposefully used this one to link it back to him.

Who’s close enough to Ted to know about the ‘definately’ situation? Steve, obviously – and Kate. Eep. Kate’s spot on the Line Of Duty poster One fan on Reddit has determined that Kate is ‘H’ because of where she is positioned in the promotional posters of the series.

Kate’s spot on the Line Of Duty poster has sparked a conspiracy theory.

“OK, hear me out on this one,” the conspiracy theorist wrote. “Whenever you are looking at a Line Of Duty poster or teaser who is in the middle? Kate, despite the fact that Steve and Hastings would have had more screen time. “Take season two, for example; that series had a lot of basis around Steve and Denton, yet Kate is still in the middle (of the promotion picture). “My theory on this is that Kate’s position in the posters is saying that she is basically in all of this.” Kate’s lack of loyalty to her former team Many have underlined the fact that Kate only began helping AC-12 after her former teammates learned that someone was corrupting murder investigations at The Hill. Covering her tracks, maybe?

Steve’s big hint in the trailer The series six trailer saw new AC-12 addition Chloe ask Steve if he still believed there was a fourth man out there. His response – “Man, or woman.” – was followed by an incredibly lingering shot of Kate looking… well, looking rather suspicious, to be honest. And that other hint in the trailer Viewers have, following Ryan and Kate’s Mexican standoff, flooded Twitter with screenshots from an old trailer – screenshots from an old trailer, mind, which appear to show Jo and Kate a) alive and well, b) together in a scene that we don’t think has been shown yet.

“Screen grab from #Lineofduty session 6 @BBC trailer,” wrote one. “#katefleming looks pissed, #jodavidson has her hands in the air. THIS SCENE HASN’T OCCURRED YET.” Could it be that Kate and Jo are due to be taken in for questioning? And, if so, why? … but is H necessarily all bad? Look, we know what the OCG thinks about H – but what if, in reality, H is a false identity set up by Kate (and possibly Ted) to help steer those actually corrupt officers into their carefully laid traps? Food for thought, eh?

