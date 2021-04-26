It may have been the penultimate episode in what is probably one of the most hotly anticipated TV seasons in some time, but last night’s instalment of Line Of Duty certainly did not disappoint.

From car chases to covert operations, there was plenty to sink your teeth into as it was revealed that PC Ryan Pilkington (Gregory Piper) – perhaps the slimiest villain in Line Of Duty history – was the victim on the other end of the gunshots we heard at the end of last week’s episode.

However, in true Line Of Duty fashion, the death of one of the series’ main characters was not even the most dramatic moment in last night’s show – in fact, it was almost forgotten within the first five minutes. Instead, it was the interrogation of DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) that really stole the show.