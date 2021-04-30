What a sanctuary and salve good TV has been to us all over the last 12 months. For me, lonesome lockdown would have been miserable without my TV treats – action from Homeland, masterful storytelling from I May Destroy You, pathos from My Octopus Teacher, pash from Normal People and escapism from my favourite trash TV. We were blessed with a bounty.

And what about Line Of Duty? The high drama hit that has the nation on tenterhooks and sends Twitter into a tailspin every Sunday night ever since season six came back to the Beeb earlier this month. It’s the show that has launched a thousand memes, stirred swirling fan theories and has everyone asking the big question: who is H? Everyone loves a bit of Line Of Duty don’t they?

Not me. I’ve turned on Line Of Duty like a bent copper. Like everyone else, I was hooked by the first five series and eagerly awaited season six. But despite loving the drama, bravado and swagger of earlier seasons, I fear Line Of Duty has become a victim of its own success – melodramatic, bogged down by dutiful, dull scenes and overloaded with acronyms. Let’s just say it – LOD went off the boil.

I blame everything – the plot, the script and the players. DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) was never the most charismatic character from the beginning, but now he’s almost a caricature. The writers have written a painkiller addiction for him this season; an unexplored story line that has been a misfire for me. And then there’s his will they/won’t they just spoon each other ‘romance’ with the could-be-corrupt wife of a former (murdered) colleague. And it seems laughable now that after everything that happened with DI Lindsay Denton, poor Steve still hasn’t learned not to piss on his own doorstep.

Now even DI Kate Fleming (played by the eminent Vicky McClure) feels a bit 2D and her acting talents underutilised. In previous seasons we’ve had a glimmer of the team’s personal lives and maybe I’m greedy for a bit more of that.

Both Kelly Macdonald (as DCI Joanne Davidson) and Anna Maxwell Martin are superb, versatile actors. And yet, even they seem to struggle at times with the script. Maybe I’m just bitter they killed off PS Farida Jatri (Anneika Rose) so soon as she’s a character that could have been developed and caused some real trouble. All the remaining cast are constantly called on to convey emotion through a series of smouldering looks, to the point it feels a bit silly at times (nothing silly about Carmichael though, she scares the bejesus out of me).