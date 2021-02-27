You may also like Line of Duty season 6 will have an extra episode – and there's a new teaser clip

Line of Duty will return on Sunday 21 March at 9pm for its sixth series. Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston will return as DI Kate Fleming, DS Steve Arnott and superintendent Ted Hastings respectively. Shalom Brune-Franklin will join the cast as new addition to the AC-12 team, DC Chloe Bishop. Kelly Macdonald also makes her debut on the show as guest lead detective chief inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case whose suspicious conduct attracts the attention of Anti-Corruption.

You may also like Line Of Duty season 6: meet DC Chloe Bishop, the BBC crime drama’s newest character

As previously announced, this series of Line of Duty will comprise of seven episodes, instead of the usual six, which makes it the longest series to date. So, what can we actually expect from this bumper series?

DC Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) will join the cast of Line Of Duty season 6.

Last year, the BBC confirmed that the new series of the show is set a year and a half on from the events of series five. It will feature a brand new case for AC-12, focusing on an enigmatic detective chief inspector. Speaking on Lorraine, Mercurio gave fans an idea of what they can expect from DCI Joanne Davidson (played by Macdonald). “Kelly plays DCI Joanne Davidson, who is the senior investigating officer on a high-profile murder that remains unsolved over a year after the killing,” he said. “And AC-12 get involved because there are question marks over her investigation.”

In a BBC interview, Mercurio also called the new DCI “the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced”. Brune-Franklin, who plays AC-12’s newest team member, DC Chloe Bishop, talked about her role with Radio Times, saying: “Being on set as such a huge fan of the show is such a trip-out. I was running around being a fangirl and I don’t know if that’s ever going to wear off.” While we don’t know what else is in store for AC-12, we just know this is going to be one hell of a series (again!). Line of Duty will air weekly from Sunday 21 March on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Series one-five are available to watch as a boxset now on BBC iPlayer.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy