Giving fans a taste of what they can expect from the new season, Compston added: “It was a different way of filming to get used to, but we were lucky to get back doing a job we love. The scripts from Jed Mercurio superb as ever and we gave it everything we had so fingers crossed.”

He concluded: “For a lot of us the COVID bubble meant being apart from family for an extended period. I’m now looking forward to some quality time with mine, with that in mind heading offline for a bit. Stay safe troops!”

Exciting as Compston’s statement was, he wasn’t the show’s only team member to provide us with a taste of what’s to come in season six over the last week.