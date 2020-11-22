Line Of Duty season 6: Martin Compston and Jed Mercurio tease what to expect from the upcoming series
- Lauren Geall
Just days after it was confirmed that Line Of Duty would be returning to our screens in March 2021, Martin Compston and Jed Mercurio have given fans a small taste of what to expect from season six – and it’s safe to say we’re very excited.
Just when we thought we’d had our fill of Line Of Duty excitement for the month of November, the show’s cast and creators have given us a few hints about what we can expect from the sixth instalment of the BBC’s hit crime drama.
After it was confirmed last week that the show would return to our screens in March 2021 despite all of the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Martin Compston – who plays Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott – took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal that the season six shoot had officially wrapped, writing: “Another one in the bag, hope you all enjoy it when it comes, AC12 over and out for now.”
In a statement attached to the tweet, he continued: “Delighted we’ve finally wrapped series six! Tip of the cap to the production team for putting the protocols in place to provide a safe working environment and to the phenomenal crew, having the discipline and determination to work within the new parameters and get us over the line.”
Giving fans a taste of what they can expect from the new season, Compston added: “It was a different way of filming to get used to, but we were lucky to get back doing a job we love. The scripts from Jed Mercurio superb as ever and we gave it everything we had so fingers crossed.”
He concluded: “For a lot of us the COVID bubble meant being apart from family for an extended period. I’m now looking forward to some quality time with mine, with that in mind heading offline for a bit. Stay safe troops!”
Exciting as Compston’s statement was, he wasn’t the show’s only team member to provide us with a taste of what’s to come in season six over the last week.
Speaking during an appearance on Lorraine last week, the show’s creator Jed Mercurio gave fans an idea of what they can expect from the series’ newest character, DCI Joanne Davidson (played by Kelly Macdonald).
It was earlier announced that the No Country For Old Men star will be taking on the role of Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson in the new series, previously described by Mercurio as “the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced”.
And now, in this latest interview, Mercurio has given a hint about what Davidson’s arrival might mean for the team of AC-12.
“Kelly plays DCI Joanne Davidson, who is the Senior Investigating Officer on a high-profile murder that remains unsolved a year after the killing,” Mercurio explained.
“AC-12 get involved because there are question marks over her investigation.”
It may not be much info to go off, but it’s still pretty exciting to learn more about what might unfold in season six – especially after the action-packed final episode which rounded off series five.
These latest hints come after Mercurio took to Twitter back in September to give fans a small taste of the action unfolding on set.
Posting a photo showing a scene from the new series, he wrote: “When I took this photo, I was careful to keep the inmate opposite @martin_compston hidden but you can just about see an out-of-focus image on the camera monitor.
“Clue: it’s not Julia Montague.”
Although these clues might not bring us any closer to uncovering the drama at the heart of season six, it’s safe to say we’re very excited to find out more about what the latest instalment might have in store for the team of AC-12.
To find out more about Line Of Duty season six, you can check out our guide to everything we know so far.
