Line Of Duty: 21 hilarious memes and Twitter reactions that sum up season 6 so far

Lauren Geall
Martin Compston, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Adrian Dunbar as Steve Arnott, Chloe Bishop and Ted Hastings in Line Of Duty

Looking for some light entertainment ahead of the big Line Of Duty season six finale this Sunday? Check out this list of the best memes and reactions from this series so far. 

Warning: this article contains spoilers for season six of Line Of Duty.

If you’ve been tuning in to the latest season of Line Of Duty, you’ll know the last six weeks have been a bit of a rollercoaster ride.

From the endless acronyms to the unexpected plot twists and references to previous seasons, keeping up with the BBC crime drama hasn’t always been a piece of cake.

But that’s part of the fun, right? Sure, most of the fan theories we’ve pondered over the last couple of weeks probably won’t turn out to be true, but being able to pore over the tiniest of details and try to predict what might happen next is what makes watching this series so great.

With this in mind, what makes the series equally so great is all the memes and hilarious tweets shared by fans of the show before, during and after every episode.

So, to keep you busy ahead of the season six finale later this week, we’ve put together a selection of our favourite memes from the series so far, on everything from Jo Davidson’s endless ‘no comments’ to our love-hate relationship with Patricia Carmichael.

  • When we spent the entire first episode trying to catch up

    Seriously, though – trying to keep up with all those acronyms and plot twists could be a full-time job. 

  • … and started coming up with our own theories

    We wouldn’t put it past Jed Mercurio, honestly. 

  • Suddenly, everyone was a suspect

    From Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) to Chloe Bishop, (Shalom Brune-Franklin) in Line Of Duty, everyone’s guilty until proven innocent. At this point, it’s just not worth the risk of trusting anyone… 

  • We got to know Ryan, perhaps the slimiest villain in Line Of Duty history...

    No matter who was controlling him, Ryan (Gregory Piper) did a good job concealing his slimy nature – at least, until AC-12 put him under secret surveillance. 

  • ... and Steve got friendly with Steph Corbett

    If one thing’s for sure, Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) isn’t afraid to blur the lines between his work and personal lives. 

  • Then there was the whole thing with Jo’s secret relative

    Did anyone else spend at least 20 minutes rewinding their TV to try and get a glimpse of the person on the report, only to realise it was just a photo of Jo (Kelly Macdonald)? 

  • As Jo found herself at the mercy of Ryan’s dodgy behaviour

    As if Ryan wasn’t slimy enough before, he made his true colours known when he pulled a gun on Jo and forced her to do the OCG’s bidding – only to pretend that everything was hunky dory at work the next day.  

  • Cue the return of Anna Maxwell Martin as the formidable Patricia Carmichael...

    The character we all love to hate

  • … who just might live a double life...

    We knew we’d seen her before!

  • … just in time for all chaos to break lose

    Why, oh why, does everything have to go wrong on her watch? 

  • The penultimate episode was full of action-packed moments, from a car chase...

    Kate and Jo going full Thelma and Louise as the police tracked them down was one of the best moments of the series – no question about it. 

  • ... to *that* interview scene

    As the show’s longest ever interview scene at 29 minutes 22 seconds, you’d have expected AC-12 to get a bit more out of their suspect – but Jo clearly had other plans.

  • When Jo says no comment, she means NO comment – nada...

    You’ll have to have watched an episode of Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway to get this one, but we couldn’t not include it. 

  • ... except for the time she sassed Patricia Carmichael with her knowledge of the law

    If one thing’s for sure, Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) can appreciate a good comeback when he sees one. 

  • And of course, Ted came out with a line of his own

    One of his finest one-liners yet. 

  • Elsewhere, Steve’s facing some of his own problems

    If you don’t read an email, it doesn’t exist, right? 

  • Of course, we can’t forget Marcus Thurwell’s (lack of) presence

    James Nesbitt wins this round. 

  • And those shifty prison guards who look set to cause Jo some problems

    We certainly wouldn’t want to be Jo right now, that’s for sure. 

  • As we wait for next week’s episode, the theories about H’s true identity are hotting up

    Is Patricia Carmichael bent? Or is she just super, duper evil? Only time will tell. 

  • With only one episode left, there are still plenty of questions left to answer

    Will AC-12 be saved? Is Kate really who she says she is? And will Steve finally respond to occupational health? 

  • But whatever happens, it’s been another brilliant season

    Whatever will we do with our Sunday nights now? 

Image: BBC

