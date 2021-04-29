Warning: this article contains spoilers for season six of Line Of Duty.

If you’ve been tuning in to the latest season of Line Of Duty, you’ll know the last six weeks have been a bit of a rollercoaster ride.

From the endless acronyms to the unexpected plot twists and references to previous seasons, keeping up with the BBC crime drama hasn’t always been a piece of cake.

But that’s part of the fun, right? Sure, most of the fan theories we’ve pondered over the last couple of weeks probably won’t turn out to be true, but being able to pore over the tiniest of details and try to predict what might happen next is what makes watching this series so great.