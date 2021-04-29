Line Of Duty: 21 hilarious memes and Twitter reactions that sum up season 6 so far
Lauren Geall
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Looking for some light entertainment ahead of the big Line Of Duty season six finale this Sunday? Check out this list of the best memes and reactions from this series so far.
Warning: this article contains spoilers for season six of Line Of Duty.
If you’ve been tuning in to the latest season of Line Of Duty, you’ll know the last six weeks have been a bit of a rollercoaster ride.
From the endless acronyms to the unexpected plot twists and references to previous seasons, keeping up with the BBC crime drama hasn’t always been a piece of cake.
But that’s part of the fun, right? Sure, most of the fan theories we’ve pondered over the last couple of weeks probably won’t turn out to be true, but being able to pore over the tiniest of details and try to predict what might happen next is what makes watching this series so great.
With this in mind, what makes the series equally so great is all the memes and hilarious tweets shared by fans of the show before, during and after every episode.
So, to keep you busy ahead of the season six finale later this week, we’ve put together a selection of our favourite memes from the series so far, on everything from Jo Davidson’s endless ‘no comments’ to our love-hate relationship with Patricia Carmichael.
When we spent the entire first episode trying to catch up
… and started coming up with our own theories
Suddenly, everyone was a suspect
We got to know Ryan, perhaps the slimiest villain in Line Of Duty history...
... and Steve got friendly with Steph Corbett
Then there was the whole thing with Jo’s secret relative
As Jo found herself at the mercy of Ryan’s dodgy behaviour
Cue the return of Anna Maxwell Martin as the formidable Patricia Carmichael...
… who just might live a double life...
… just in time for all chaos to break lose
The penultimate episode was full of action-packed moments, from a car chase...
... to *that* interview scene
When Jo says no comment, she means NO comment – nada...
... except for the time she sassed Patricia Carmichael with her knowledge of the law
And of course, Ted came out with a line of his own
Elsewhere, Steve’s facing some of his own problems
Of course, we can’t forget Marcus Thurwell’s (lack of) presence
And those shifty prison guards who look set to cause Jo some problems
As we wait for next week’s episode, the theories about H’s true identity are hotting up
With only one episode left, there are still plenty of questions left to answer
But whatever happens, it’s been another brilliant season
Image: BBC