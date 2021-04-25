And after last week’s episode ended on a cliffhanger with Ryan Pilkington (Gregory Piper) – perhaps Line Of Duty’s slimiest villain ever – and Kate aiming their guns at each other in a stand-off, after which the screen faded to black and two gunshots were fired, it’s safe to say we’re pretty excited to see what happens next in this week’s episode.

However, although we don’t have the answers to what happened after the screen faded to black (although we’ve had a pretty good go at guessing), we do know one crucial detail about this week’s episode – and it’s a record-breaking one. That’s right – according to Mirror Online, tonight’s (25 February) episode of Line Of Duty will feature the show’s longest interrogation scene yet, with a sequence that lasts a massive 29 minutes and 22 seconds. With an interrogation scene lasting that long, it seems likely that we’ll see one of the series’ most significant characters end up on the other side of the table from AC-12 – but who will it be? And what could it mean for the rest of the series? Below, we take a look at who AC-12’s record-breaking interviewee could be, according to all the clues and fan theories we’ve seen so far this season.

Jo Davidson

There's more to Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) than meets the eye.

If Jo wasn’t caught up in the gunfire that concluded season five, it seems likely that she’d be brought in front of AC-12 after her antics in last week’s episode. After all, not only has she now revealed her corruption to the world by hiring Ryan to kill Kate, but last week we also learnt that she’s related to Tommy Hunter – the former leader of season one’s OCG. Basically, she has a lot to explain – and if her involvement in corruption is as embedded as it seems to be, she could be the lead AC-12 are looking for in their hunt to uncover ‘H’.

Ryan Pilkington

Ryan Pilkington (Gregory Piper) could finally be brought in for questioning.

It seems most likely that Kate shot Ryan at the end of episode five (she has firearms training and knows how to protect herself in a dangerous situation), but if she somehow missed, or he survived the shots, AC-12 will definitely want to have a word with him. We know AC-12 have been putting off bringing Ryan in all series in the hopes he’d lead them to ‘H’, but now he’s revealed his true identity to Kate, there’s no reason not to interrogate him. As someone who has been embedded in organised crime since series one, his insider knowledge could lead AC-12 directly to the final ‘H’ they’ve been looking for, so it makes sense that they’d have a lot of questions and his interrogation would take a while – that is, if he decides to talk.

Kate Fleming

Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) has had some questionable moments this season.

If Kate managed to survive the shootout (something fans believe they’ve found evidence of in the series six trailer), AC-12 may have some questions for her. As much as we love dear Kate, she has been acting pretty shifty this series – and if the endless fan theories are to be believed, she could even be the bent copper AC-12 has been searching for for the last five series. With this in mind, it’s possible that the team at AC-12 have been looking into Kate in the background since she left the team, and will want to put some of their findings to the woman in question. It might seem a long shot, but it’s not unlike the show’s creator Jed Mercurio to present us with a shocking twist just like this one.

Marcus Thurwell

Last episode, we learnt of the existence of former detective inspector Marcus Thurwell (James Nesbitt) who was a DI back in 1998 and the SIO on the investigation into the Oliver Stephens-Lloyd case, which AC-12 investigated in series three. However, when AC-12’s work exposed his involvement in a child sex trafficking ring, he took early retirement and vanished somewhere in Spain. As we also learnt in last week’s episode, he was also involved in the 2003 case of Lawrence Christopher, the young Black architect who died in police custody.

The significance behind all of this? Both of these cases were being investigated by Gail Vella (Andi Osho), the journalist who was later murdered and whose death forms the central investigation of series six. Could Thurwell have been the one to order Gail Vella’s murder, because she had uncovered too much information about his involvement in corruption? If so, it seems likely that AC-12 would have plenty of questions to ask him – that is, if they can track him down.

Chloe Bishop

Fans think Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) could be hiding something.

This theory may be the most rogue of the lot, but stay with us for a second. Fans have long guessed that Chloe (Shalom Brune-Franklin) isn’t as strait-laced as meets the eye, thanks to a clue that stretches all the way back to a character we met in series one – Tony Gates. You see, when Tony was forced to cover up the activities of an OCG as a result of a torrid affair, the stress of which led to him taking his own life, he left behind his wife, Jools, and his two young daughters, Natalie and Chloe. As a result, fans think the Chloe Tony left behind could be this season’s Chloe Bishop – and that she could have been ‘inserted’ into AC-12 to get revenge for her father’s death. With this in mind, it’s possible that this episode may see the team uncover Chloe’s true identity – an event that could lead to the extra-long interrogation we know is coming.

Episode six of Line Of Duty airs on BBC One at 9pm tonight

