BBC One’s Line Of Duty returns to our TV screens with its much-anticipated season six premiere on Sunday 21 March, and now we’ve got our hands on the explosive trailer, which you can scroll down to watch below. Of course, we’ve all been counting down the days to this very moment, and no wonder; there are still so many unanswered questions about the AC-12 unit after that explosive season five finale. Firstly, and most importantly, who is the final ‘H’? We know that there are four bent coppers in total, because Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan tapped it out in his dying moments – and we know the names of three of them; assistant chief constable Derek Hilton, legal counsel Gill Biggeloe and Cottan himself.

Secondly, should we be suspicious of DCS Patricia Carmichael and DCC Andrea Wise? A few scattered breadcrumb clues suggest there could be more to these coppers than meets the eye, after all. And finally, is Ted Hastings really a good guy? Yes, he’s no longer under formal investigation (thanks for that, Kate and Steve), but series five built up a pretty solid case against him all the same. Which means… well, there’s still a pretty good chance that he could be the final ‘H’, right? Watch the Line Of Duty season six trailer Thankfully, an actual proper trailer for the crime series has dropped at long last. And it’s given us a lot to think about. Check it out:

What are fans saying about the Line Of Duty season six trailer? All good things, predictably! “Perfect,” reads one relieved comment underneath the YouTube video. “The trailer is so sick,” says one more. And another, echoing all of our thoughts and more, simply reads: “Omg whaaaaat?!?!” What does the new Line Of Duty trailer tell us about season six? Firstly, that it’s going to be an intense rollercoaster of a ride. Mainly because we’ve got a potential supervillain in the making thanks to Kelly Macdonald’s DCI Joanne Davidson. She claims she’s innocent (obviously). But, as AC-12’s investigation uncovers deeper and darker information, will DCI Joanne Davidson turn out to be their most dangerous adversary yet?

We’ve also got someone asking all the right questions in Shalom Brune-Franklin’s DC Chloe Bishop, too. “Do you still believe there’s a fourth man out there?” she asks Martin Compston’s DS Steve Arnott. “Man… or woman,” he says ominously, as the camera spends just a little too long on DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure). Then there’s that ‘lies cost lives’ tagline, a smattering of gunshots, and lots of close-ups of agonised cops’ faces… all of which seems to support the ongoing fan theory that one of our favourite AC-12 offices will be fatally shot this season.

Yes, we mean Steve. Sorry. Why do people think DS Steve Arnott is going to die in Line Of Duty season six? Taking to his Instagram a few weeks back, Compston shared a black and white shot BBC iPlayer promo shot for Line Of Duty, with him in the middle. The show’s name was printed across them, but the O in of was a bullet hole through glass, right over Martin’s chest. “I swear! If Steve gets shot… this year has been hard enough already,” commented one fan. Another added: “Why does the bullet have to be going through our boy Steve?” And still one more posted: “I hope you’re not suggesting Steve gets shot, are you Martin?” Hmm. Well, nobody could ever accuse this show of being afraid to kill off lead characters… What else do we know about Line Of Duty season six? For all those who were hoping that the season six premiere of Line Of Duty would set to answering these questions right away, sorry folks: the crime drama will not be picking up where it left off.

Instead, it’s leaping forwards in time by well over a year (almost two!) to a whole new case entirely.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show, Adrian Dunbar – aka superintendent Ted Hastings himself – explained: “18 months have passed so the landscape has completely changed. “We are starting from a place that the audience will probably find a bit shocking at first. “Things and people have been moved around so the first episode is going to be one of those ‘head-wrecks’ for the audience.”

Vicky McClure will return as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty season six.

What have the cast said about Line Of Duty season six? Everyone is refusing to share any secrets about the upcoming TV series, but everyone involved has promised that it’s going to be a wild ride. “They sent the first episode while I was on the train. And I managed to download it and immediately got freaked out at the intensity,” MacDonald told The Guardian. “My God is it packed full of everything,” agreed DI Kate Fleming actor Vicky McClure during an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

So far, so teasing. In fact, the only thing we know for sure about Line Of Duty season six is this: the global pandemic will not form part of the plot for season six. “It is shot so that the pandemic is invisible,” writer Jed Mercurio explained during his recent appearance on Inside Culture With Mary Beard. “What we did decide to do was we snuck in a few allegorical points in relation to the current situation, so sharp-eyed viewers should look out for those.”

Kelly Macdonald stars in Line Of Duty season six as Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson.

Even better than the promise of a scattering of Covid-19 Easter eggs? Well, Compston has basically sworn that all of those questions we’re all still puzzling over from season five (and earlier) will 100% be answered this time around. “There are a lot of big answers coming in this series, a few things that people have been looking for a few years,” he said. Bring on that big ‘H’ revelation already, then! Line Of Duty season six will air on Sunday 21 March.

