Whether you loved it or hated it, there’s no denying that Line Of Duty’s season 6 finale got people talking – not least of all because it left us with so many unanswered questions. Think about it: the nefarious Osborne (Owen Teale) is very much still in power, despite his links to Buckells (Nigel Boyle) and Marcus Thurwell (James Nesbitt). Anna Maxwell Martin’s Carmichael, meanwhile, has happily promoted all of her pals to senior ranking roles at AC-12. It seems unlikely that Buckells’ crimes, let alone his trial, will ever become public knowledge. And, despite Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) delivering an impassioned statement to Carmichael and begging her to use it if she cares about “truth and accountability,” it seems his role in the death of Stephen Graham’s John Corbett, too, has been brushed under the carpet.

With so many loose ends to be tied, then, is it any wonder that Dunbar has hinted a seventh season of Line Of Duty is currently in the works? Here’s what we know so far.

What’s the plot of Line Of Duty season 7? At the moment, a seventh season of Line Of Duty is very much a mere twinkle in Jed Mercurio’s eye. In an interview with GQ Magazine, though, Dunbar has said: “I’m sure the BBC want to do another series. We [the cast] do, because we want to get together again.”

There are things embedded in the storyline that could come together to make up a very interesting series seven.”

Dunbar added: “I have a couple of ideas – we all have ideas that we share – but I’d rather not say what they are. There are things embedded in the storyline that could come together to make up a very interesting series seven.” What has Jed Mercurio said about Line Of Duty season 7? Mercurio, the master of keeping us forever in suspense, has said it’s “too soon” to say if the hit cop drama would be back for another season.

Despite this, though, the showrunner has admitted there’s potential to explore Osborne’s role as the “fourth man” – not to mention his much-needed downfall. “I think that if there is more Line Of Duty then clearly there’s potential there,” Mercurio told Den Of Geek. “He’s someone who retains high office who is an outright liar and has been involved in corruption in the past in terms of the Karim Ali case and the Lawrence Christopher case. And clearly there would be potential there if we wanted to explore it, but it’s too early to say whether we ever would.”

Asked if series six could be considered “a finale, or a clearing-out of the past” ahead of a fresh start, Mercurio replied: “I’d say it’s too soon. It’s too soon to draw that conclusion. It could be either of those, or it could be something different.” Which cast members would return for Line Of Duty season 7? It feels as though AC-12’s beloved trio – Ted Hastings (Dunbar), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) – are the backbone of the show. And, based on the former’s comments, it seems Dunbar is very keen to return, despite the fact that his character was in a bit of a pickle when we last saw him.

McClure and Arnott, however, are both incredibly busy; she’s working on Mercurio’s new thriller, Trigger Point, and Arnott – who can currently be seen in BBC One’s Vigil – has an exciting new project out this autumn in The Rig. Considering how much they both loved the series, though, we’re fairly confident in predicting that Kate and Steve will return should Mercurio wish to continue AC-12’s story. And we hope that they bring Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) along for the ride, too, considering she was the MVP of season six. What has the BBC said about Line Of Duty season 7? Considering that the S6 finale of Line Of Duty recorded its highest ever overnight ratings as 12.8million (56.2% audience share) tuned in to discover the identity of ‘H’, is it any wonder that the BBC is keen for another series?

“I’m looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be,” states chief content officer Charlotte Moore. Intriguing. We guess we’ll have to wait and see what comes of all these whispered promises, eh?

