Line Of Duty exclusive: Shalom Brune-Franklin on those fan theories about DC Chloe Bishop

It’s over! After seven stressful weeks, it’s case closed on series six of Line Of Duty. And it’s been quite the ride, with shoot outs, breakdowns, surprise guest stars, more bent coppers than we know what to do with and the whole of the nation learning what a CHIS is. And while this record-breaking series saw the lives of all our main characters - DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) as well as series guest star Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) - fall apart, there was one person who kept her head and pretty much solved the whole case.

Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Shalom Brune-Franklin in Line Of Duty

New recruit DC Chloe Bishop proved herself to be AC-12’s secret weapon - despite many theories that she wasn’t to be trusted. And Shalom Brune-Franklin, who bought the eager new police officer to life, appears on the cover of this week’s Stylist magazine to talk about her role in the Jed Mercurio drama. So we had to take the actor - who is currently filming new BBC thriller The Tourist in Australia with Jamie Dornan - in for questioning to put some of our most pressing questions in light of that final episode to her.

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Shalom Brune-Franklin in Line Of Duty

Shalom, we now know the identity of H - the mysterious fourth man. It’s Buckells. But surely there is someone else pulling strings in the background? Who do you think it is? Who do you think? I don’t know… My money is on Osbourne! Or perhaps Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin). But knowing Line Of Duty it could be someone totally unexpected. Speaking of bent coppers, there was a lot of online speculation that Chloe wasn’t to be trusted, particularly after she acted ‘suspiciously’ during the prison van ambush. Any comment? Let’s just say, she was being a good officer. A diligent officer. She’s got good eyesight what can I say? Which is very different to me in real life because I’m very short-sighted.

Shalom Brune-Franklin as DC Chloe Bishop in Line Of Duty

Have you kept up with all those fan theories? I don’t really read the theories, but there’s no way I can not see them because my friends and my family are constantly sending me memes, tweets, articles… I’m like, “Guys, I can’t I can’t read this I’m trying to focus, otherwise I’ll go into a hole of looking at them” My family and friends have called me at random times saying: “I’ve just seen this article saying you might be Tony Gates’ daughter, are you?” I have to say: “I’m not going to answer these questions because you don’t really want me to answer them either. You love the thrill of the chase.” So are you his daughter? I like it. I like it. [She laughs…]

Adrian Dunbar, Anna Maxwell Martin, Martin Compston and Shalom Brune-Franklin in Line Of Duty

Things aren’t looking good for AC-12 are they? We know they’ve lost funding and Detective Chief Superintendent Carmichael is poised to take over. Is there a future for the original anti-corruption unit? I feel like with Jed [Mercurio] he can do anything. I remember thinking at the end of series five: how is it going to continue? I just couldn’t imagine how that was going to pick itself back up again. And then it does. I think Jed is pretty much capable of bringing anything around. Can any of our beloved A-team come back from this? They’re all in pretty dire straits - Steve is going to be taken off duty, Kate is in therapy, Hastings is having a dreadful time all round… It’s looking bleak isn’t it? To say the least. It’s not looking great. They’re not having the best time. Is there going to be season seven? Oh my God, I don’t know. I really don’t know. Okay, well would you return if you were asked back? Yes! I would be crazy not to.

The actor, who has also starred in BBC military drama Our Girl, Netflix fantasy series Cursed and most recently as Hugh Laurie’s daughter in David Hare thriller Roadkill didn’t stop there. In this week’s Stylist magazine, she also tells us about how she got through filming the intense interrogation scenes in the famous glass box, how she kept her imposter syndrome under control and filming alongside Jamie Dornan.