Whether you loved or hated that surprise ending (we’re just glad Vicky McClure’s Kate Fleming isn’t the bent copper fans had her pegged as, quite frankly), there’s no denying that Line Of Duty season six has kept viewers hooked from start to finish. But, while we finally know who H is, there are still so many questions that LOD fans want answered. Which is why many have already begun campaigning (via a series of excellent social media memes) for a season seven.

Will there be a Line of Duty season 7? It’s worth noting that LOD showrunner Jed Mercurio recently said it’s “not entirely clear” if there will be another season of Line Of Duty. “We’re in a situation where it’s not entirely clear that there will be a seventh series,” he told Radio Times earlier this year. “We would hope there could be. But we’re having to do our planning coming out of Covid-19, and a whole bunch of other things around the idea that these things aren’t guaranteed at all now.”

Mercurio continued: “Since probably season four, we’ve been talking to the BBC about the realistic longevity of the series. I’ve experienced broadcasters pulling the plug while we were still developing a storyline – Bodies and Cardiac Arrest both ended prematurely on the BBC. “So it’s an ongoing discussion, is all I can say. A lot of it depends on the key creatives – me and the main actors – finding new stories to tell within that universe.”

If there were to be another series of Line Of Duty, though, what questions do we still need answered? Look this way… Who put Ian Buckells into the role of H? Do you expect us to believe that Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle) came up with this genius plan all by himself? Really? Absolutely bloody not; as Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) put it so charmingly, the man is a buffoon. Which police officer did Jo Davidson believe was her dad? Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) got her happy-ever-after when she was plonked into witness protection and gifted a gorgeous country estate, well-behaved dog, and beautiful new girlfriend. But she never actually confirmed which corrupt officer she was tricked into believing was her dad by her uncle-father Tommy Hunter (Brian McCardie). Remember? Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) literally told Hastings that Jo was “still not talking,” and there’s no way she thought Buckells was her papa. Or gross old Patrick Fairbank (George J. Costigan). So… who was it?

Will Osborne and Carmichael ever get their comeuppance? Chief Constable Philip Osborne (Owen Teale) is clearly as corrupt as they come, but he’s still running the show come the end of season six. And Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) has learned nothing from Hastings’ impassioned speeches about truth and accountability, because she’s far too busy promoting all of her mates. Surely, surely, surely these two are going to be brought down at some point? Surely? What about Marcus Thurwell’s contacts in the police force? Steve wanted to open an investigation up in order to squirrel out all of Marcus Thurwell (James Nesbitt)’s dodgy contacts in the force, but Carmichael rejected his request. And will Chloe Bishop get the promotion she so deserves? Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) was the undisputed MVP of Line Of Duty season six, because she literally did everything. She even solved the big “definately” mystery! So, will she get the promotion she so deserves? Or, failing that, the TV spinoff we all need?

Will Steve get his happy-ever-after? Steve told Kate that he’s not going to continue seeing Steph Corbett (Amy De Bhrún), he’s under medical review, and he still has an addiction to prescription painkillers… but at least he has his mate to talk it all through with. And who knows, eh? Maybe, come season seven, he’ll have found the inner peace he so desperately craves. Will Hastings come under investigation for his role in Corbett’s death? He confessed all to Carmichael, but whether or not she’ll take the matter forward is another matter entirely. And what will happen to AC-12? As the finale made abundantly clear, AC-12 (and our three heroes, in particular) are in their weakest position ever. Will they be able to rebuild and rise up against the forces of corruption? Or is this really the end of Line Of Duty? Only time will tell, we guess…

