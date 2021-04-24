Line Of Duty: this is the story behind the one dress that Kate Fleming wears in the series
Hollie Richardson
Vicky McClure has shared the sweet significance behind the one and only dress that Kate Fleming wears in Line Of Duty.
There are many reasons why TV fans love Line Of Duty, but the show’s sartorial choices probably isn’t one of them. The wardrobe department is overflowing with police uniforms, grey trouser suits, protective gear and Steve Arnott’s waistcoats. Of course, we’re too obsessed with working out who ‘H’ is to care about what the characters are wearing. But Vicky McClure has just pointed out a fun fact about Kate Fleming’s outfits that any LOD obsessive will want to take note of.
In the last episode of Line Of Duty season three, Kate was promoted to detective sergeant. At the ceremony, she wears a navy dress – and it is actually the only dress Kate wears throughout the whole series.
McClure has added the dress to the Teenage Cancer Trust’s Star Boot Sale fundraiser, which is a two-week auction lasting until Thursday 6 May (yep, you could get your hands on it). And she has shared the sweet significance behind the garment.
Speaking about the dress, McClure said: “The dress I have given is the only one Kate Fleming has ever worn in Line of Duty, when she was presented with an award at the end of series three, so it’s a real part of the show’s heritage.
Explaining the sweet significance of the dress, McClure – who is from Nottinghamshire – continued: “Plus, it’s a Paul Smith, so a nod to my home of Notts too!”
She added: “Teenage Cancer Trust nurses and youth teams are absolute heroes and have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support young people with cancer. But everything the charity does is reliant on being able to raise money, so get onto the auction and get bidding so they can keep doing great work.”
You can find more information on the Teenage Cancer Trust describe.
