Speaking about the dress, McClure said: “The dress I have given is the only one Kate Fleming has ever worn in Line of Duty, when she was presented with an award at the end of series three, so it’s a real part of the show’s heritage.

Explaining the sweet significance of the dress, McClure – who is from Nottinghamshire – continued: “Plus, it’s a Paul Smith, so a nod to my home of Notts too!”

She added: “Teenage Cancer Trust nurses and youth teams are absolute heroes and have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support young people with cancer. But everything the charity does is reliant on being able to raise money, so get onto the auction and get bidding so they can keep doing great work.”

