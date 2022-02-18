As well as consistently providing us with thought-provoking soundbites on self-love, constant outfit inspiration, endless hilarity (and ace vegan recipes) on TikTok, Lizzo continues to reign supreme as one of our all-time favourite stars. Now, the fun-loving superstar is coming to our screens in a whole new and totally ingenious way with a dance competition.

The Prime Video series, entitled Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, is unscripted, fabulous and goes behind the scenes of what it takes to be a professional dancer on a sold-out world tour. The stakes are high and the pressure even higher, but from the looks of the trailer, it’s also set to be a heart-warming watch all about empowerment, confidence and feeling fierce – no matter the situation. Something we all need a reminder of from time to time.

Shirlene Quigley (Big Grrrl dancer) and Lizzo in the new Prime Video series.

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls follows her as she embarks on the search for “bad-ass women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls and join her world tour”. Like any good reality show, the base of the show is a shared house, known as the Big Grrrls House. With 10 hopeful women moving into it, there are obviously some doses of drama but mainly, the desire to “prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the center stage”. Joining Lizzo to help her in the search for dynamic dancers are legendary choreographer Tanisha Scott and O.G. Big Grrrls performers Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley and Grace Holden. There will also be several special guest appearances including choreographer Charm La’Donna, body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller and multi-platinum singer and songwriter SZA.

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls airs this May on Prime Video.

As well as fronting the series, Lizzo is also serving as an executive producer for what looks like the affirming, light-hearted and totally addictive watch we all need a bit more of in our lives. It’s set to drop on Prime Video this May so in the meantime, you’ll want to lap up the brand-new trailer to get a taste of what’s in store. “Girls that look like me don’t get representation. [It’s] time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself,” a determined Lizzo says to the camera. We pan to high-energy auditions, overwhelmed fans and some jaw-dropping dance performances.

Lizzo is on the hunt for women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls and join her world tour in Prime Video's new series.

“It’s hard to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back,” is just one of the emotional sentiments Lizzo can be seen sharing with the contestants. Self-reflective scenes like these are dotted throughout the short trailer and show that the journey to be Lizzo’s background dancer isn’t just all costumes, make-up and fun – but a very real personal journey for many involved. “You don’t have to be light-skinned, you don’t have to be skinny – you’re just beautiful the way you are,” one of the contestants shares tearfully. It’s juicy, it’s real and we cannot wait to see the Big Grrrls on our screen. Watch the trailer for yourself here:

While we don’t have an exact release date, we do know that we don’t have too long to wait as the series will be dropping very soon. We’ll be sure to update as soon as we know more. Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls will be available exclusively on Prime Video this May.

