There’s something uniquely crushing about discovering a really good TV show, only to find it was cancelled at the end of season two.

We’ve all been there – just when you’ve become emotionally involved in the characters, you realise you’ve only got three episodes left until the show is over forever.

While short TV series aren’t necessarily a bad thing – after all, it’s all too common to see good shows ruined by an unnecessary ‘final season’ – it’s nice to click play on the first episode of a new show and know there are 100s of episodes waiting for you to enjoy (if it happens to be your thing).