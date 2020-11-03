Are you looking for a new TV series that’ll keep you entertained throughout lockdown 2.0? Look no further – we’ve compiled a list of some of the best shows with 10+ seasons, perfect for long evenings at home.
There’s something uniquely crushing about discovering a really good TV show, only to find it was cancelled at the end of season two.
We’ve all been there – just when you’ve become emotionally involved in the characters, you realise you’ve only got three episodes left until the show is over forever.
While short TV series aren’t necessarily a bad thing – after all, it’s all too common to see good shows ruined by an unnecessary ‘final season’ – it’s nice to click play on the first episode of a new show and know there are 100s of episodes waiting for you to enjoy (if it happens to be your thing).
This is even more true at the moment, when the new national lockdown restrictions and grim autumn weather mean we’ll be spending even more time at home than we usually would.
If you’re on the lookout for a new show to keep you company during lockdown, you’re in luck. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best TV shows with 10+ seasons, so you’ll have plenty of episodes to get through over the next month and beyond.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Seasons: 21 (and counting)
If you’re a stickler for a good crime drama, you need to watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Centred around the NYPD’s new elite ‘Special Victims Unit’ – a force set up to investigate and prosecute sexually-oriented crimes – the show follows its detectives as they work to uncover the truth behind some of New York City’s most heinous crimes.
There’s a reason why the show has been running for coming up to 22 seasons – its loveable ensemble cast, and gripping plotlines make it a seriously addictive watch.
Seasons 1-18 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are available to watch on Amazon Prime
Grey’s Anatomy
Seasons: 16 (and counting)
As ABC’s longest-running scripted primetime show, Grey’s Anatomy has attracted a large fanbase since it first aired back in 2005.
Starring the likes of Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo and created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy follows the personal and professional lives of the doctors at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. There’s a whole lot of drama here – from horrific plane crashes to life-altering explosions, life at the hospital is far from easy.
Oh, and the show just so happens to feature a bunch of celebrity cameos, too. Can you spot them all?
Seasons 1-15 of Grey’s Anatomy are available to watch on Amazon Prime
The X Files
Seasons: 11
If you’ve never seen Gillian Anderson in The X Files, now is a good time to do just that. The American sci-fi drama follows the adventures of Dana Scully (Anderson) and her partner Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), two FBI agents who investigate inexplicable paranormal cases.
The crux of the series comes in the agents’ opposing views – while Mulder is a firm believer in all things paranormal, including aliens, Scully is a natural sceptic, paired with Mulder to provide a scientific, rational approach to the unsolved cases they face.
The early seasons may seem a little dated (the show first aired in 1993 and ran to 2002), but The X Files has long been revered as a sci-fi classic, so it’s still well worth a watch.
Silent Witness
Seasons: 23 (and counting)
This BBC crime drama series follows the lives of a forensic pathology team as they investigate various crimes, giving viewers an insight into the work which goes on behind the scenes of a crime scene.
The show – which initially focused on Amanda Burton as Dr. Sam Ryan – now stars an ensemble cast including Emilia Fox and David Caves.
Seasons 4-23 of Silent Witness are available to watch on BBC iPlayer
Modern Family
Seasons: 11
If you’re on the lookout for a show that’ll keep you laughing through lockdown, look no further than the long-running sitcom Modern Family.
The series focuses on the lives of three families – Jay and his wife Gloria, Jay’s son, Mitchell and his husband, Cameron, and Jay’s daughter Claire and her husband, Phil – as they face the hurdles that come with modern-day family life, from rebellious teenagers to struggles at work.
Friends
Seasons: 10
If you haven’t watched Friends by now, it’s about time you got around to it.
Seriously – if you’ve never watched this classic sitcom before, lockdown is the perfect time to curl up and binge-watch the entire thing (and if you have watched it, a rewatch never hurts, right?)
Filled with love, laughter and tears, the show follows the adventure of six friends – Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe – as they navigate life in New York City. And, as you probably guessed from all the memes floating around social media, it is filled with a number of incredibly quotable and hilarious moments.
The Big Bang Theory
Seasons: 12
If you’re looking for a quick-witted, enjoyable comedy led by some loveable (although at times frustrating) characters, look no further than The Big Bang Theory.
Often compared to Friends, the long-running comedy series follows the lives of four socially awkward scientists – Leonard, Sheldon, Howard and Raj – whose lives change when they meet Penny, an energetic waitress and aspiring actress.
