“There is a very, very dark aspect of the music industry that is still going on, and is just so prevalent everywhere,” songwriter Kari Krome tells the camera in the opening shot of Sky’s powerful new documentary, Look Away, which first aired on 13 September.

Krome herself became immersed in the glitzy Hollywood music scene aged just 12. “When you’re stuck in a really depressing place that is offering you nothing, Hollywood is a place you can actually go to,” she remembers in a sit-down interview for the film. Indeed, for Krome, downtown LA’s infamous Sunset Strip became her way into “this more glamourous world” where young girls idolised famed groupies like Sable Starr and “wanted to do the same”.

“A young girl does not know the power she has, and when you don’t know your power, you can be manipulated and controlled,” she notes.