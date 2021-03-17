Before Netflix’s Tiger King, there was America’s Most Dangerous Pets. During the eye-opening BBC documentary, Louis Theroux spent time with Joseph Maldonado-Passage – or Joe Exotic, as we now know him – at his exotic-animal park. In the years since, the zookeeper has been sentenced to 22 years for ordering a hit on his nemesis, Carole Baskin, as well as multiple animal-rights violations (including the killing of five baby tigers). And so, a decade after their first meeting, Theroux has decided to return to Oklahoma to explore…

Well, to explore everything that has happened since.

You may also like Tiger King season 2 is coming to Netflix, and Carole Baskin has thoughts (obviously)

“This is one of those quintessentially American stories, taking place in the heartland of Oklahoma, with a cast of characters almost too colourful and larger-than-life to be believed,” says Theroux of the much-anticipated TV special. “I spent eight or nine days filming at the park back in 2011, over the course of three separate visits. I’d forgotten how much we shot until I went back into the footage during lockdown. It’s extraordinary how much was there. “Since then the story just got stranger and bigger, and in going back at the end of last year I uncovered a real-life drama that took me in directions I never could have expected.”

Here’s what you need to know about Louis Theroux: The Cult of Joe Exotic. What’s the plot of Louis Theroux: The Cult of Joe Exotic? We already know (thanks to our 2020 Tiger King binge) that Exotic is “now residing in a federal prison, having been found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot and multiple animal cruelty charges. But rather than a pariah, Joe is a media phenomenon with a well-funded campaign team who were attempting to win him a presidential pardon.” As the official synopsis for the 90-minute documentary promises: “Looking back at his original documentary while reflecting on hours of unseen footage, Louis sets out to understand who the real Joe Exotic is. “As he tries to investigate what has happened in the intervening years, he meets old friends from his original documentary, the team trying to get him out of prison and those closest to Joe who have never spoken before.”

During the first lockdown, Joe Exotic (aka the Tiger King) was all anyone was talking about.

Is there a trailer for Louis Theroux: The Cult of Joe Exotic? The BBC has yet to release a trailer for Louis Theroux: The Cult of Joe Exotic, but watch this space. What are people saying about Louis Theroux: The Cult of Joe Exotic? Clare Sillery, head of commissioning, documentaries, history and religion at the BBC, says: “In this follow-up to Louis’ revelatory first-look at the life of Joe Exotic in America’s Most Dangerous Pets, viewers will be taken even more deeply into the weird world of one of America’s most notorious figures. “This feature-length special will be full to the brim with never-before-seen footage and brand new interviews with those on all sides of the Joe Exotic story.”

When can we watch Louis Theroux: The Cult of Joe Exotic? Louis Theroux: The Cult of Joe Exotic has yet to be given an official release date. It remains to be seen whether or not it will be released alongside the second season of Netflix’s Tiger King, which is expected to hit the streaming platform later this year, or the eight-part dramatised series starring Nicolas Cage as Exotic. All things considered, though, it seems safe to assume that the BBC will want to make the most of our ongoing fascination with Exotic – so we’re predicting a summer/autumn 2021 release. We’ll update you just as soon as we know more.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy