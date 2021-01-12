Netflix is packed to the brim with goodies nowadays, which means there’s always a plethora of new films and TV shows to choose from during this seemingly never-ending coronavirus lockdown. At the moment, of course, Shondaland’s Bridgerton – an incredibly sexy adaptation of Julia Quinn’s Regency romance novels – is the big Netflix Original series everyone’s talking about. We want to know more about the music, what the future holds for Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), and… well, honestly? Just more about Regé-Jean Page, aka Simon Bassett, aka our lord and saviour the Duke of Hastings.

But, while Bridgerton is undeniably good fun, this writer would like to steer your attention over towards something a little different: Netflix’s Lupin. As in, yes, the series which currently boasts a whopping 100% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That show.

Omar Sy walks the streets of Paris in Netflix’s Lupin.

So, what’s the plot of Netflix’s Lupin? Loosely based on the adventures of fictional thief Arsène Lupin, this Netflix Original follows Assane Diop, whose father, Babakar, is framed for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace by his employer, the wealthy and powerful Hubert Pellegrini. Babakar, tragically, dies in his prison cell, leaving his teenage son an orphan. 25 years later, though, Assane is all grown up and absolutely ready to seek justifiable revenge.

So, how does he go about doing this? Well, inspired by Maurice Leblanc’s novels about gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, Assane (who now has a teenage son of his own) sets out to steal Marie Antoinette’s necklace from the Louvre. And, as Stylist’s Jazmin Kopotsha puts it, this addictive storyline means that Lupin becomes a beautiful hybrid between Luther, Sherlock, and Ocean’s 11 – which should be more than enough to convince you to give it a go, quite frankly. Is there a trailer for Netflix’s Lupin? You can watch the trailer for Lupin below:

Who stars in the cast of Netflix’s Lupin? Comedian and actor Omar Sy takes the lead as the mischievous and adventurous Assane Diop, which is one of the TV show’s biggest selling points, quite frankly. As writer George Kay tells Variety: “Technically, Assane is a criminal but he’s charismatic, he’s fun, he has winky ways to do his crimes. You want him to steal stuff, and of course massively central to that is just Omar’s likability. His smile is king. “Omar is a modern hero, someone that men and women and children all love in France, and he’s a diverse French actor in a country when there aren’t many of those figureheads. He’s charming and has all of the modern appeal that a modern Lupin should have.”

Sy is joined by a truly talented cast of individuals: Vincent Londez, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Hervé Pierre, Soufiane Guerrab, Antoine Gouy, Fargass Assandé, Shirine Boutella, and Etan Simon all appear throughout the series. Is Netflix’s Lupin based on a true story? Lupin is not based on a true story; rather, it’s inspired by Maurice Leblanc’s Arsène Lupin novels. “Lupin is so French that you cannot grow up in France and not know who is Arsène Lupin,” Sy tells Variety, adding that Lupin has always been a dream role of his. “If I was English I would say James Bond, but Lupin is the best character for that: he’s fun, funny, very elegant; there is action. Lupin is just the perfect character to cross [off] everything on the bucket list. You can do everything with that character. It is the perfect role.”



Etan Simon and Omar Sy share a scene in Netflix’s Lupin.

What are people saying about Netflix’s Lupin? Essentially, all those who’ve taken the time to watch the series are positively obsessed. “Love love love this show,” tweeted one fan. “Omar Sy is sick. And it’s actually critical of the French [establishment], which is a first!” Another added: “Looooove this show! And it helps when you have a major crush on the lead guy; Omar Sy is so handsome. There’s something in the French water.”

“Lupin is great,” added one more, describing it as “pure escapism.” ”Lupin is absolutely one of the best shows I’ve seen in my life,” said one more. Another noted: “I wish Lupin was getting a fraction of the press Bridgerton is! Probably the best new thing I’ve seen in years.” And still one more joked: “Totally recommend Lupin on Netflix! It’s the best show I’ve watched in months and trust me, I’ve watched everything.”

It’s also worth noting that, over in the US, Lupin is currently the most-watched show on Netflix – something which Sy himself was quick to share on Twitter. “Merci,” he tweeted.

How many episodes of Netflix’s Lupin are there? The first five episodes of the 10-episode series dropped on 8 January, with the next five set to debut at a later date. Together those 10 episodes have been built as “the origin of how Assane came to be here,” says showrunner Kay. Will there be a season 2 of Netflix’s Lupin? Speaking to Variety, Kay has hinted that these 10 episodes are just “the first chapter of a bigger show.” So, while a second season of the TV show has yet to be confirmed, we fully suspect that we will be seeing more from Sy’s Assane before too long has passed.

And is Netflix’s Lupin really better than Bridgerton? It’s difficult to say for sure, as the two shows are incomparable: they are starkly different in terms of tone, format, and subject matter. If you’re the sort of person who prefers slick heist dramas to corset-heaving romances, though, this is undoubtedly one for you. Because Lupin is gritty, funny, and stylish – not to mention packed to bursting with puzzles, cool capers, and surprising twists. Plus, if you watch it now, you’ll be ahead of the game when everyone else catches up and starts telling you about this “awesome James Bond-meets-Robin Hood show” they found on Netflix. The first five episodes of Lupin are available to stream on Netflix now.

