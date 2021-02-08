If it was tough for us to wave goodbye to the residents of the Pink Palace after five perfect episodes, it was even harder for the show’s glorious characters, including Lydia West who plays Jill and appears on the cover of Stylist magazine this week (which you can download on the App Store or Google Play).

“After wrapping I almost had to mourn Jill,” West tells Stylist.

“I came home from Manchester on the 6.29 train on Friday night, and I remember feeling really sad. I cried a lot. And then on the Monday, I started prepping for my new role where I play a character called Monique.

She continues: “We get so embedded in these characters, in these live and then they’re gone: you put them to bed, and you never see them again. I didn’t want to keep any of Jill’s clothes, because I wanted it to stay in that time. You also never wear them – when I look at my wardrobe I’m like: ‘That’s not me’.

“I hope I have another job like it one day. The show was something very special that will always be in my heart.”