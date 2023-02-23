From the makers of Line Of Duty and Boiling Point, new ITV series Malpractice tells the story of a damaged doctor caught up in a dangerous conspiracy.
From After The Flood to Delia Balmer, the people at ITV have vowed to keep our television schedules stocked with must-watch thrillers and crime dramas. Perhaps the one we’re most excited for, however, is Malpractice – which delves deep into the murky world of medical negligence.
Here’s what you need to know about the new series.
What’s Malpractice all about?
The series centres on Dr Lucinda Edwards, an experienced doctor who seems to have everything together – until, that is, the nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu.
It looks like an open-and-shut case. Indeed, Lucinda is promptly offered the unwavering support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, who is firmly of the opinion that she has done nothing wrong. But then Edith’s grieving father, Sir Anthony Owusu, demands an enquiry – and doubt and suspicion is cast over Lucinda’s behaviour on that fateful night.
Is the battle-hardened doctor hiding something? Or was this death an unavoidable tragedy?
Who stars in Malpractice?
The talented Niamh Algar takes on the role of Lucinda, while James Purefoy and Brian Bovell star as Leo and Sir Anthony respectively.
The trio are joined by a seriously talented cast, which includes:
- Helen Behan as Dr Normal Callahan
- Jordan Kouamé as Dr George Adjei
- Lorne MacFadyen as Lucinda’s husband, Tom
- Hannah Walters as Matron Beth Relph
- Priyanka Patel as Dr Rayma Morgan
- Scott Chambers as Dr Oscar Beattie
- Tristan Sturrock as Dr Mike Willet
- Georgina Rich as Dr Eva Thornbury
Phew!
Who is working behind-the-scenes on Malpractice?
The five-part series is executive produced by Simon Heath, CEO of World Productions – as in, yes, the very same people who brought us Line Of Duty, Save Me, Vigil, The Pembrokeshire Murders, and Anne.
Malpractice is written by Grace Ofori-Attah, whose credits include In The Long Run and Urban Myths, directed by Philip Barantini (Boiling Point) and produced by Sophie Reynolds (State Of The Union).
What are people saying about Malpractice?
Speaking about her scripts, Ofori-Attah says: “I’d worked as an NHS doctor for over a decade when I first came to World with an idea that would become Malpractice.
“Malpractice explores the inevitable pressure-cooker created when doctors under investigation are forced to second-guess their clinical decisions, justify their every action but carry on with the day job as normal. It has been an absolute joy and privilege creating Malpractice with the team at World, who are well-versed in creating drama that’s endlessly entertaining and surprising, and I can’t wait to see it on screen.”
Elsewhere, Algar adds: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. I was blown away by Grace Ofori-Attah’s script and the team attached in creating Malpractice. I’m a huge fan of Phil Barantini’s work, his movie Boiling Point is an astonishing piece of work and I’m so excited to see how he approaches Malpractice.
“I’m absolutely over the moon that we are working together on this special series.”
When and where can we watch Malpractice?
Malpractice will hit ITV1 screens this spring. The series will also stream on ITVX.
