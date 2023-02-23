From After The Flood to Delia Balmer, the people at ITV have vowed to keep our television schedules stocked with must-watch thrillers and crime dramas. Perhaps the one we’re most excited for, however, is Malpractice – which delves deep into the murky world of medical negligence.

Here’s what you need to know about the new series.

What’s Malpractice all about?

The series centres on Dr Lucinda Edwards, an experienced doctor who seems to have everything together – until, that is, the nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu.

It looks like an open-and-shut case. Indeed, Lucinda is promptly offered the unwavering support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, who is firmly of the opinion that she has done nothing wrong. But then Edith’s grieving father, Sir Anthony Owusu, demands an enquiry – and doubt and suspicion is cast over Lucinda’s behaviour on that fateful night.